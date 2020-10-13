Sam Singhaus 'Miss Sammy' Passes Away at Age 62

Singhaus passed away Monday evening from complications related to an inoperable brain tumor.

The Orlando Sentinel has reported that Sam Singhaus, 'Miss Sammy', the beloved drag and Broadway performer, passed way Monday evening from complications related to an inoperable brain tumor at 62.





"He has all the nurses in stitches," wrote partner Jessica Dawson in a late-September social-media post. "He is constantly telling jokes."

Longtime friend George Wallace, executive director of The Center shared:

"He was an icon in local entertainment...Sam was generous with his time and talent and I can't think of a local celebrity who has hosted or emceed more events. He will be missed by not only the LGBTQ community, but all of Orlando."

As Miss Sammy, Singhaus appeared in shows at the Orlando Fringe Festival, Parliament House's Footlight Theatre and more.

"Heartbroken," wrote David Lee, a longtime friend "But so thankful to have worked with you and known U and loved U, Sammy Sue."

"I don't really consider myself a serious actor," Singhaus once told the Sentinel. "I'm a performer."

