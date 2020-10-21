Sam Campbell, Simone Leitner, and Peter Valenti Host THE HAUNTING OF OPEN FLAME

The event takes place Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 8PM.

Sam Campbell, Simone Leitner, and Peter Valenti host OPEN FLAME, the hot queer happening where a comedy open mic meets an LGBTQ+ social. We're celebrating Halloween this year with THE HAUNTING OF OPEN FLAME, a virtual comedy show featuring regulars of the show and queer comedy icons! Costumes are not mandatory but encouraged.

This show benefits The Black Trans Travel Fund. The Black Trans Travel Fund is a grassroots, mutual aid based organization developed for the purpose of providing Black transgender women with the financial resources necessary for them to be able to self-determine and access their safest travel options.

Lineup: Charlie Bardey, Alysia Brown, Justin Covington, Michelle Gold, Jay Jurden, Sydnee Washington, Sabrina Wu

