SONGS FROM CULT CLASSICS TO BENEFIT THE ACLU At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents "Songs from Cult Classics to Benefit the ACLU".

"Songs from Cult Classics to Benefit the ACLU" is returning to Feinstein's/54 Below for its third Smash year! On Thursday October 10th at 9:30pm cult classic musical lovers will gather at Feinstein's/54 Below for a concert of songs from their favorite under-appreciated shows. Featuring a line up of Broadway performers and emerging artists, the evening will highlight songs revolving around the themes of oppression, hope, identity and acceptance. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the ACLU.

Realizing how deeply rooted these themes are in cult classics and wanting to do some good in the world, Theresa Burns (director/performer), Jessica Hanson (associate director/performer), Stephanie Lourenco Viegas (producer/performer), and Bruce Baumer (musical director/host) have come together to help raise money for an important organization while simultaneously providing an evening of unique entertainment.

From the director - "Every day when I read the news, I feel fear and anger at the countless assaults on our rights and individual autonomy, and horror at the deadly erosion of our democracy. But then I get an email from the ACLU detailing exactly how they are going to fight for our rights, personhood, and democracy, and I feel a spark of hope. The incredible people at the ACLU have had a lot on their plates, so I am very excited that we are bringing back this concert to help them out as much as we can. Last year, we were able to raise over $1000 for the ACLU by coming together to celebrate these incredible musicals with devoted cult followings. This year, we are hoping to continue the celebration and help out the ACLU even more."

Featuring Ivonne Acero (Postmodern Jukebox Euro-African Tour 2018, La voz, The Voice), Kim Blanck (Octet, Alice by Heart), Theresa Burns (My Big Gay Italian Wedding, Temple of the Souls), Maria Byers (42nd St), Noah Casner (Spring Awakening/Weathervane Theatre), Camden Espino (Hamlet/Shakespeare Downtown, Spring Awakening/LSTFI), Tripp Fountain (Hair/Broadway/1st National Tour, Cats/North American Tour, Evita/North American Tour), Gaby Greenwald (Spring Awakening/Gallery Players), Jessica Hanson (Reefer Madness, The Musical of Musicals: The Musical), Noellia Hernandez (The Buddy Holly Story/National Tour, Temple of the Souls), John Krause (Hadestown/Broadway, Wicked, American Idiot, Rock of Ages), Joana Meurkens (Spring Awakening/LSTFI), Eddie Rodriguez Jr. (Ramona, Furnace Festival), David Ventura (God Save Queen Pam), Stephanie Viegas (Frankenstein, It Came From Beyond, co-founder of Little Radicals Theatrics), and Christa Vrabel (Urinetown/LSTFI, Parade/LSTFI).

Audience members will be treated to tunes from Carrie, Jekyll and Hyde, The Rocky Horror Show, Shock Treatment, Heathers, and more.

Grab your tickets now - you Zanna Don't want to miss it!

For behind the scenes footage and new cast announcements visit Don't Dream It, Be - An Activist on Facebook and @dontdreamitbeanactivist on Instagram.

"An Evening of Cult Classics to Benefit the ACLU" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday October 10th at 9:30pm. There is a $25 - $60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You