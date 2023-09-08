SONGS FROM AN UNMADE BED Comes to 54 Below This Month

This performance will also feature a new song set in the world of the show, “Scroll”, penned by Mark Campbell and Bree Lowdermilk. 

By: Sep. 08, 2023

SONGS FROM AN UNMADE BED Comes to 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Songs From An Unmade Bed on September 24th, 2023. Join in at 54 Below for an all-encompassing journey through the different facets of the queer experience! Featuring lyrics by Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Award winning composer/lyricist Mark Campbell and music from 18 different composers, and–introducing–independent stories from an expanded cast. Directed by Noah Eisenberg, Music Directed by Harrison Roth, and with co-production by Ice Berg Productions and Sierra Miliziano, this love letter to what it means to be queer in New York examines the diverse and universal experiences that bring us all together. This event will also serve as a benefit, raising funds for GLAAD.

This performance will also feature a new song set in the world of the show, “Scroll”, penned by Mark Campbell and Bree Lowdermilk

The cast will feature Mateus Cardoso, Nick Cortazzo (Hairspray Tour), Christopher Metzger-Timson, Mark Mitrano (My Fair Lady Tour, Dead Man Walking at Metropolitan Opera), Spencer Petro (Shooting Star), Rupaul’s Drag Race’s Alexis Michelle, and more to be announced! 

Songs From an Unmade Bed features lyrics by Campbell and music by Debra Barsha, Mark Bennett, Peter Foley, Jenny Giering, Peter Golub, Jake Heggie, Stephen Hoffman, Lance Horne, Gihieh Lee, Steven Lutvak, Steve Marzullo, Brendan Milburn, Chris Miller, Greg Pliska, Duncan Sheik, Kim D. Sherman, Jeffrey Stock, and Joseph Thalken.

Songs from an Unmade Bed is produced by arrangement with Bill Holab Music.

Originally produced in New York by New York Theatre Workshop, 2005.

Songs From An Unmade Bed plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 24th, 2023 at 9:30 PM with doors opening at 9 PM.  Cover charges are $34.50- $56.50 with fees. Premiums are $73.00 with fees. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.


 




