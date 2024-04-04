SMOKE Jazz Club to Present Album Release Concerts By Charles McPherson And Jane Monheit & More in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SMOKE Jazz Club will continue its 25th anniversary season with another month of today's leading artists in jazz. May kickstarts with a five-night (May 1-5) celebration of Reverence, a new SMOKE Sessions recording by the Charles McPherson Quintet. The Benny Golson sextet heard on the 2008 album New Time, New 'Tetreunites (sans 95-year-old bandleader) for a special run (May 8-12) honoring one of the last surviving links to the Golden Age of modern jazz. Making her SMOKE debut is vocalist Jane Monheit in celebration of her self-titled album (May 15-19). The month closes with the Russell Malone Quartet during Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-26) followed by a SMOKE audience favorite: the Nicholas Payton Trio (May 29-June 2).



May 2024 Concert Schedule (subject to change):



Wed-Sun May 1-15 Charles McPherson Quintet Reverence record release

Charles McPherson - alto saxophone

Terell Stafford - trumpet

Jeb Patton - piano

Peter Washington - bass

Billy Drummond - drums



"No jazz musician of the past 60 years has more palpably channeled the sound of Charlie Parker than alto saxophonist Charles McPherson." - Jazziz

Alto saxophonist and bebop legend Charles McPherson celebrates the release of his new Smoke Sessions album, Reverence (released 04.26.24), with his quintet featuring trumpeter Terell Stafford, pianist Jeb Patton, bassist Peter Washington, and drummer Billy Drummond. One of the most acclaimed and beloved voices in jazz, McPherson's rich musical style is rooted in the blues and bebop and has influenced and inspired generations of musicians and listeners for over six decades. He has performed in concerts and festivals around the world with jazz greats such as Barry Harris, Billy Eckstine, Nat Adderley, Jay McShann, Phil Woods, Wynton Marsalis, James Moody, Dizzy Gillespie, and others. In a recent review, Downbeatstates, "As a still-vibrant jazz veteran with ties to innovators like Charles Mingus and Lionel Hampton, McPherson's writing carries on the traditional weight of bebop and swing, buoyed with an inventive, contemporary spark."



Wed-Sun May 8-12 The Music of Benny Golson

Eddie Henderson - trumpet

Ralph Moore - tenor saxophone

Steve Davis - trombone

Mike LeDonne - piano

Buster Williams - bass

Carl Allen - drums





The music of jazz legend Benny Golson (b.1929) is celebrated and performed by the New Jazztet featuring trumpeter Eddie Henderson, trombonist Steve Davis, pianist Mike LeDonne, bassist Buster Williams, and drummer Carl Allen with special guest Ralph Moore on tenor saxophone. This group recorded together under Golson's leadership in 2008, which resulted in the acclaimed album, New Time, New 'Tet. Golson is one of the most important contributors to jazz history as a player and the jazz canon as composer writing such enduring classics as "Killer Joe," "I Remember Clifford," "Along Came Betty," "Stablemates," "Whisper Not," "Blues March," "Five Spot After Dark," and "Are you Real?" among quite a few others. He also was a major influence on the tenor saxophone playing in the bands of Benny Goodman, Dizzy Gillespie, Lionel Hampton, Earl Bostic, and Art Blakey. The full impact of his career on American culture is hard to summarize but Downbeat called him "a defining voice of modern jazz."



Wed-Sun May 15-19 Jane Monheit record release

Jane Monheit - vocals

Max Haymer - piano

Karl McComas-Reichl - bass

Curtis Nowosad - drums





Jane Monheit makes a highly anticipated SMOKE debut as she performs works off of her new self-titled Jane Monheit album (Club44 Records, TBR 2024). A celebrated vocalist with a deep passion for the Great American Songbook, Monheit has been at the forefront of jazz singing since she emerged over 20 years ago to instant acclaim. During the ensuing years, she has collaborated with some of the greatest musicians, arrangers, and producers in jazz, including Tommy Flanagan, Ron Carter, Kenny Barron, Terence Blanchard, John Pizzarelli, Christian McBride, and many more.

All About Jazz writes, "Monheit has great chops, a terrific voice," while Downbeat adds, "Monheit continues to dazzle." Her stellar backing trio includes pianist Max Haymer, bassist Karl McComas-Reichl, and drummer Curtis Nowosad.



Thu-Sun May 23-26 Russell Malone Quartet

Russell Malone - guitar

Rick Germanson - piano

Vincent DuPont - drums

Neal Smith - drums





Guitar master Russell Malone leads his popular quartet with pianist Rick Germanson, bassist Vincent Dupont, and drummer Neal Smith. Malone is a musician deeply rooted in the blues and bebop, and his soulfully swinging approach is just one of many reasons why he is so popular. Chicago Tribune states, "Though he spikes his solos with occasional running lines, it's gently rolled chords and lush sequences of harmonies that ultimately define his work," and Jazz Times describes him as "an uncommonly sensitive interpreter of ballads."



Wed-Sun May 29-June 2 Nicholas Payton Trio

Nicholas Payton - trumpet, piano & keyboards

Peter Washington - bass

Kenny Washington - drums





Multi-instrumentalist Nicholas Payton reunites the trio-with bassist Peter Washington and drummer Kenny Washington-that recorded his acclaimed SMOKE Sessions live album Relaxin' with Nick. A multi-instrumental virtuoso from New Orleans, Payton is a master trumpeter (and pianist) who brings insight, inspiration, and passion to a wide spectrum of Black American Music. Over the years, he has recorded and performed with Wynton Marsalis, Dr. Michael White, Christian McBride, Joshua Redman, Roy Hargrove, Doc Cheatham, and Joe Henderson, among many others, and is widely considered one of the most important artists of our time. In a review, the Chicago Tribune states, "No descriptive label or category could be affixed to Payton's solos, which were as brashly original as they were technically imposing."

About SMOKE

Located on Manhattan's Upper West Side at the junction of Broadway and 106th Street (aka Duke Ellington Boulevard), Smoke Jazz Club is one of New York City's premier live music venues. Renowned for offering top-notch programming of accessible, timeless jazz featuring legendary performers, modern masters and rising stars, Smoke stands apart with its candlelit dining room, stellar acoustics, and classic American cuisine. Founded in 1999, SMOKE also boasts a GRAMMY-nominated label, Smoke Sessions Records, and a celebrated streaming concert series, Smoke Screens. For everything else, visit SMOKEjazz.com.

Ticketing + Information:

When: Wednesday-Sunday @ 7:00 p.m. + 9:00 p.m. and additional 10:30 p.m. (Fri & Sat only). Doors open at 5:00 p.m. (unless otherwise noted)

Where: SMOKE Jazz Club, 2751 Broadway (between 105/106th Streets), New York, NY, Train: 1 to 103rdStreet.

Tickets: In-Person $35-$55. Livestream $15. For more information and to make reservations, please visit SMOKEjazz.com.