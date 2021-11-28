SH!T SHOW: Holiday Edition is Coming to Caveat This December

Created and hosted by Neil D'Astolfo (Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News), SH!T SHOW is a comedic storytelling game show in which comedians, celebrities and everyday folx share their most embarrassing, sh*ttiest stories. "Everyone poops," as Taro Gomi's classic children's book reminds us, which means everyone has also pooped in less-than-ideal circumstances/places/their pants while on a packed Long Island Railroad train on Thanksgiving eve. This month's poopologists (poop-inspired monologists, not poop-inspired mixologists) include Tim Girrbach (Birthday Sax @ Joe's Pub), Alise Morales (Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News), Joel Perez (Netflix's tick, tick...BOOM!) and Corin Wells (The Amber Ruffin Show).

Neil D'Astolfo (he/him) is a New York-based actor, comedian and writer. Neil is a series regular on Paramount Plus' Emmy-nominated "Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News" and recurred as Anthony Fauci on Showtime's "Our Cartoon President" (also executive produced by Stephen Colbert). Other TV credits include Comedy Central's upcoming animated feature "Washingtonia," and Hulu's "High Fidelity" and "The Path." Neil was a house performer at The Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB) from 2018-2020, where he performed on Maude Night (sketch) and created and hosted "Fruitcake" and "GayTube (But Not Porn)." Neil's writing for film and television has been acknowledged by Film Independent and the Nashville Film Festival, and his solo show, Mister Miss America, will premiere off-Broadway in Summer 2022. He holds an MFA from Columbia University and is an adjunct professor at Pace University.

Ticketing information can be found here.