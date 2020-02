SHOWBROADS: A Night Club Duel Starring Marta Sanders And Leanne Borghesi Returns To Birdland Jazz Club

The critically acclaimed SHOWBROADS starring Leanne Borghesi and Marta Sanders returns to BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB Sunday MARCH 8th at 5:30pm after playing a sold out engagement.

SHOWBROADS is a comedic, musical nightclub act starring Marta Sanders (Broadway's Best Little Whorehouse in Texas) and Leanne Borghesi. Borghesi and Sanders, both powerhouse cabaret singers, are uniting to bring audiences a "a one-two knockout punch" (Cabaret HotSpot).

Tickets: $30 + $10 food/drink min

When: SUNDAY MARCH 8th, 5:30pm

Location: BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB 315 W 44th St Suite 5402, New York, NY 10036

Website https://www.birdlandjazz.com/





