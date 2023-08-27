SETH SIKES SINGS BARBRA STREISAND Will Encore At 54 Below On September 9th

Seth Sikes will return to 54 Below on September 9th with his Barbra Streisand tribute show SETH SIKES SINGS BARBRA STREISAND. The darling of cabaret and concert, the charming crooner came up through the ranks with tribute shows like this one that honored the women who inspired him in his quest for show business and beauty. There have been diva-centric performances centered around Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, and Sikes's OG North Star, Judy Garland, but last year when the viral video vlogger of Fire Island decided to take on The Greatest Star, he had to take on a little extra coaching. His personal experience of Barbra Streisand leaning into the vintage, Sikes enlisted the aid of new friend Nicolas King to educate himself on pop-era Barbra, Disco Barbra, and Top 40 Barbra. The two chums even joined together on the stage for an audience-satisfying duet, a medley of the modern-day hits of the EGOT winner. The response was so great that the two besties immediately formed a duo show that they have been performing regularly around New York City and the country, appropriately titled THE NEW BELTERS, which comes from an episode of The Judy Garland Show in which Streisand appeared (with an Ethel Merman cameo). Their status as the new team to beat in cabaret and concert secured, both gentlemen recently returned to their solo show roots, with King playing out at The Green Room 42 and Sikes scheduling himself for two different shows at his artistic NYC home, 54 Below. The first of those dates is the Streisand show on September 9th and the second will follow in the fall when he presents A QUITE THING on November 21st.

Seth Sikes has a brand, a mission statement so to speak, to bring his audiences the highest quality entertainment possible, and so when he is working in NYC, Seth always appears with a full band, an eight-piece mini-orchestra, in order to provide the richest sounds and enjoyable musical experiences possible. For SETH SIKES SINGS BARBRA STREISAND, the MAC Award nominee will be backed by his full band, working from professionally and artistically crafted charts that allow him to present the Barbra Streisand canon without attempting any kind of impersonation. Impressions are not the Sikes way; rather, the vocalist prefers to offer his own take on the music made famous by the women he honors, always with a glint in his eye and his famous dimples deep from a perpetual grin. For Seth Sikes, the fun factor is as important as the musical mastery.

For SETH SIKES SINGS BARBRA STREISAND, Seth will be joined by Musical Director Phil Reno with orchestrations by Matt Aument, Neil Douglas Reilly, Matt Lowy, Nick Stephens, and Oran Elder. Eric Gilliland is in the director's chair and Nicolas King will be in the guest star spot.

Seth Sikes Sings Barbra Streisand will play 54 Below on September 9th at 7:00 pm.

