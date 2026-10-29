SEQUENTIAL CHAOS: A NEW MUSICAL to Make Debut at The Green Room 42

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The Green Room 42 will present a concert reading of Sequential Chaos: a New Musical on Saturday, November 21st at 1:00PM. Sequential Chaos features a book and lyrics by Maryanne Boaz, music by Sarah Slipp, and music direction by Cameron Miya.

When two exes, a workaholic, and an optimist are forced to confront the stories they've told themselves, they must decide what's real, what's true, and what's worth holding on to.

When Whitney, April, Frankie, and Teddy are unexpectedly trapped together in an apartment, old relationships and unresolved feelings quickly resurface. Whitney and April are forced to face their broken relationship and ask if their lingering feelings are for each other or for the memories themself. Meanwhile, Frankie's focus on their career is challenged by Teddy's questioning of what mattering to someone means. As the night unfolds, memories and miscommunication blur together, forcing each to sit in uncertainty and embrace that even when we don't know what comes next, we don't have to be alone.

Sequential Chaos plays at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, November 21st at 1PM. Tickets are available starting at $21.75, with no food or beverage minimum. The presentation marks the first public concert reading of Sequential Chaos, offering audiences an early look at the new musical as it continues its development toward future workshops and productions.

The concert reading will feature Alivia Quattrocki as Whitney, Dasean Brown as Frankie, Grace Bacino as April, and Connor English as Teddy. The band includes Paige Menneci on guitar, Nya Holmes on bass, Sam Novotny on drums, and Cameron Miya on piano.

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