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SCHMIGADOON Cast to Perform at Broadway Sessions

The Tony-winning musical's cast will perform at The Green Room 42 alongside up-and-coming artists in the hosted event.

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SCHMIGADOON Cast to Perform at Broadway Sessions

Ben Cameron's long-running and award-winning Broadway Sessions will return to The Green Room 42 on Thursday, October 29th, for a late-night celebration of all things Broadway. The upcoming show will spotlight company members from the Tony winning Best Musical, Schmigadoon! The company will be performing directly after their evening show.

Schmigadoon cast members scheduled to perform include Nathan Lucrezio, Jess LeProtto, Kaitlyn Davidson, Richard Riaz Yoder, David Wright Jr. and more! The evening will also feature up and comers Samara Ariel, Melanie Vincent and Marcus J. Paige.

Broadway Sessions blends vocals, audience games, ridiculous interviews, and an open mic for a one-of-a-kind Broadway nightlife experience. “This ain't your grandad's cabaret,” says host Ben Cameron—and with surprise guests often joining the fun, anything can happen.

Broadway Sessions plays once monthly on Thursday nights at The Green Room 42 (inside the YOTEL at 570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street). Doors open at 9:30 p.m., with performances beginning at 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $22 (plus fees), and include a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.

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