EVERYTHING. UNDER THE STARS to Debut at The Green Room 42

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EVERYTHING., a new live performance experience created by actor and producer Sam Hyre, will make its debut at The Green Room 42 on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 9:30 PM with EVERYTHING.Under the Stars, an evening bringing together NYC performers for a night of music, unexpected collaborations, and a celebration of what happens when artists get to do what they love, on their own terms.

The evening will feature a diverse lineup of talent, including Broadway and television performer Damon J. Gillespie (Newsies, Netflix's Tiny Pretty Things), Brandon Bomer of the Savannah Bananas and Indianapolis Clowns, and cellist Wayne Bucknor Jr., known for his creative cello performances and videos on social media. Alongside a group of NYC singers and entertainers, the cast brings together a wide range of musical backgrounds and performance styles for a night where audiences can expect a little bit of everything.

A Different Kind of Cabaret:

The idea behind EVERYTHING. is simple: give performers a space to sing what they actually want to sing, TO PLAY! We think it's time for a little recess.

In an industry often centered around auditions, expectations, and the pressure to impress, EVERYTHING. encourages artists to let loose, take off the mask, and remember why they fell in love with performing in the first place.

Rather than following a traditional cabaret format, EVERYTHING. brings together musical theater, pop, rock, and other genres for a night of music, storytelling, and unexpected collaborations.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 06 Hrs 32 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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