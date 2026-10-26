Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
EVERYTHING. UNDER THE STARS to Debut at The Green Room 42
The show will feature Damon J. Gillespie, cellist Wayne Bucknor Jr., and more.
EVERYTHING., a new live performance experience created by actor and producer Sam Hyre, will make its debut at The Green Room 42 on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 9:30 PM with EVERYTHING.Under the Stars, an evening bringing together NYC performers for a night of music, unexpected collaborations, and a celebration of what happens when artists get to do what they love, on their own terms.
The evening will feature a diverse lineup of talent, including Broadway and television performer Damon J. Gillespie (Newsies, Netflix's Tiny Pretty Things), Brandon Bomer of the Savannah Bananas and Indianapolis Clowns, and cellist Wayne Bucknor Jr., known for his creative cello performances and videos on social media. Alongside a group of NYC singers and entertainers, the cast brings together a wide range of musical backgrounds and performance styles for a night where audiences can expect a little bit of everything.
A Different Kind of Cabaret:
The idea behind EVERYTHING. is simple: give performers a space to sing what they actually want to sing, TO PLAY! We think it's time for a little recess.
In an industry often centered around auditions, expectations, and the pressure to impress, EVERYTHING. encourages artists to let loose, take off the mask, and remember why they fell in love with performing in the first place.
Rather than following a traditional cabaret format, EVERYTHING. brings together musical theater, pop, rock, and other genres for a night of music, storytelling, and unexpected collaborations.
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