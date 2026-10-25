 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Nya To Perform At The Green Room 42

The performance will take place on November 1st.

By:
Nya To Perform At The Green Room 42

NYA will perform at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 7 PM, bringing together original music, reimagined favorites, and cinematic storytelling.

With performance credits spanning American Idol, Titanique, and Caroline, or Change, NYA invites audiences into an intimate evening centered on love, heartbreak, and connection.

'This show is about love, heartbreak, and all the messy, beautiful things in between. It's my own little fairytale told through music, and I hope you leave believing that even after the hardest chapters, it's worth keeping your heart open-because at the end of the day, love is the answer,' says NYA.

The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue, fourth floor, New York, NY 10036. In-person tickets and paid livestream passes are available through the official event page: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/showdetails/1i1lc7bxhTGcpMudLLqp/xBRdu8UFE1lsuj3kowxq

Nya is a singer and actress who gained national attention on Season 22 of American Idol in 2024. Known for her powerful, soulful vocals, she made her Broadway debut in Caroline, or Change and has also appeared in the Off-Broadway musical Titanique. Her work spans musical theatre and contemporary music.

Nya To Perform At The Green Room 42 Image

Click Here to Get Tickets

Cabaret Shows
From 8 Tracks to Livestreams...The Album Release! in Cabaret From 8 Tracks to Livestreams...The Album Release!
The Green Room 42 (11/04-11/04)
I am ME - on Purpose! in Cabaret I am ME - on Purpose!
Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/10-1/10) PHOTOS
54 Celebrates Dolly Parton in Cabaret 54 Celebrates Dolly Parton
54 Below (11/16-11/16)
Mx Viv's Holiday Glaze in Cabaret Mx Viv's Holiday Glaze
Joe's Pub (12/11-12/11)
John Barrowman in Cabaret John Barrowman
54 Below (11/04-11/04)
View All Shows Add a Show

Cabaret venues in New York City


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets