Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Nya To Perform At The Green Room 42
The performance will take place on November 1st.
NYA will perform at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 7 PM, bringing together original music, reimagined favorites, and cinematic storytelling.
With performance credits spanning American Idol, Titanique, and Caroline, or Change, NYA invites audiences into an intimate evening centered on love, heartbreak, and connection.
'This show is about love, heartbreak, and all the messy, beautiful things in between. It's my own little fairytale told through music, and I hope you leave believing that even after the hardest chapters, it's worth keeping your heart open-because at the end of the day, love is the answer,' says NYA.
The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue, fourth floor, New York, NY 10036. In-person tickets and paid livestream passes are available through the official event page: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/showdetails/1i1lc7bxhTGcpMudLLqp/xBRdu8UFE1lsuj3kowxq
Nya is a singer and actress who gained national attention on Season 22 of American Idol in 2024. Known for her powerful, soulful vocals, she made her Broadway debut in Caroline, or Change and has also appeared in the Off-Broadway musical Titanique. Her work spans musical theatre and contemporary music.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
From 8 Tracks to Livestreams...The Album Release!
The Green Room 42 (11/04-11/04)
|
I am ME - on Purpose!
Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/10-1/10) PHOTOS
|
54 Celebrates Dolly Parton
54 Below (11/16-11/16)
|
Mx Viv's Holiday Glaze
Joe's Pub (12/11-12/11)
|
John Barrowman
54 Below (11/04-11/04)
Popular episode