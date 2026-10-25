Nya To Perform At The Green Room 42

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NYA will perform at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 7 PM, bringing together original music, reimagined favorites, and cinematic storytelling.

With performance credits spanning American Idol, Titanique, and Caroline, or Change, NYA invites audiences into an intimate evening centered on love, heartbreak, and connection.

'This show is about love, heartbreak, and all the messy, beautiful things in between. It's my own little fairytale told through music, and I hope you leave believing that even after the hardest chapters, it's worth keeping your heart open-because at the end of the day, love is the answer,' says NYA.

The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue, fourth floor, New York, NY 10036. In-person tickets and paid livestream passes are available through the official event page: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/showdetails/1i1lc7bxhTGcpMudLLqp/xBRdu8UFE1lsuj3kowxq

Nya is a singer and actress who gained national attention on Season 22 of American Idol in 2024. Known for her powerful, soulful vocals, she made her Broadway debut in Caroline, or Change and has also appeared in the Off-Broadway musical Titanique. Her work spans musical theatre and contemporary music.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 6 Days 10 Hrs 25 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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