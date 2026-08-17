SAPPHIC SEPTEMBER to be Presented at 54 Below This Fall

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54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Audrey III Productions' Sapphic September on Thursday, September 10th at 9:30pm. Why should we stick to celebrating pride in June, when everyone knows fall is the time to U-Haul? Join in on a night of queer classics, hidden gems, and unheard originals! Featuring a team of sapphic artists around the city & debuts from across the country. From the wise words of Billy on the Street, 'LET'S GO LESBIANS!'

Audrey III Productions is celebrating its 1 year anniversary with Sapphic September. After countless cabarets in various venues across NYC, this is the first time they are producing a show at the legendary 54 Below. The company was founded by Audrey Latt, an artist in NYC whose goal is to create exciting opportunities and a safe space for upcoming artists and musicians. Audrey III Productions has worked with over 100 different artists over the past year, and aims to reach over 200 by their 2 year anniversary.

Sapphic September contains a music lineup of solos, duets, and trios including 6 vocal arrangements by Audrey Latt, 3 original pieces by independent artists, and various sapphic classics.

The band is led by Liberty Ashe. This will be her 4th time music directing with Audrey III Productions. On guitar is Talia Rose, who is about to join the national tour of Who's Tommy, and is dating cast member Ash Hood. On the drums is Sarah Beth Palmer, who just closed Oil and Whiskey off-Broadway.

Cast is as follows: Alexandra Zografos (she/her), Amelia Diaz (she/her), Ash Hood (she/her), Audrey Latt (she/they), Call Me Katie (she/her), Danielle Vuono (she/her), Esme Mitchell (she/her), Frankie Found (she/her), Izzy Vilardi Tedora (she/her), Katie Voorhees (she/her), Lauren Farrow (she/her), Lav Raman (she/her), Lucy Stearns (she/her), Madyson Bolton (she/her), Qawiyya Awwala (she/her), Serendipity (they/them), Shae Duggan (they/she), Sophie Joan Tyler (they/them), Stephanie Austin (she/her), Liberty Ashe (she/her), Talia Rose (she/her), Sarah Beth Palmer (she/her).

On top of sapphic classics on the radio, Sapphic September is featuring 3 independent artists singing their own originals! First is Call Me Katie, a Maryland based singer/songwriter who fabricates her music from unfiltered feelings. Katie will be performing one of her singles, 'Hayley' which debuted this summer on all streaming platforms! She has 2 more singles titled 'Paint' and 'K4 Can' available to stream as well!

Frankie Found is a Nashville based singer/songwriter who has played in bars, opened for The Bean Tones in Chicago, and is now making her NYC performing debut in Sapphic September! Frankie's single 'Little Dear' is available on all streaming platforms! Frankie will be performing her original song 'I Could Cry' for her debut!

Sophie Joan Tyler is an NYC based singer/songwriter who has performed all around the city. Sophie will be performing their original song, 'we don't belong together' at Sapphic September. Make sure to stream SJT's brand new single 'a little bit in love' available on all streaming platforms, along with other hit singles!

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