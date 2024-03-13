SANCTUARY Comes to 54 Below Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will premeire the original music of Sanctuary: A New Musical on April 14th, 2024 at 9:30pm. Join in as this new musical introduces the world to the sound of SANCTUARY.

This world premiere showcases music from the original script by Connor Wentworth with songs written by Sarah Katherine Lawless, Sage Jepson, Taylor Thomas, Anastasia Lallos, and Josephine Glass, under the music direction, orchestration, and arrangements of Eli Schildkraut. Produced by Lily Chrones, Cory Mack, and Connor Wentworth, this event is a testament to the transformative power of music and the collective brilliance of its creators.

SANCTUARY is an ambitious adaptation of Greek mythology, reinventing and redefining the stories we were told to believe. This adaptation delves deep into introspection, posing the poignant question: "If you knew it all then, would you do it again?" Through this lens, the narrative explores sexuality, autonomy, and the human condition, providing contemporary relevance to ancient tales.

SANCTUARY: A NEW MUSICAL plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) April 14th, 2024 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.5o in fees.) Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT SANCTUARY

Jake Urban he/him (ICARUS) is ecstatic to be back at 54 Below with this amazing new show! Off-Broadway: Woman of the Year (Theatre Row). Regional: The Great Gatsby (Paper Mill Playhouse), The Nutty Professor, Singin’ in the Rain, Elf (Ogunquit Playhouse), The Prom (Regional Premiere, WPPAC). He is a graduate of The Boston Conservatory at Berklee and a proud New Jersey native. He is represented by Dustin and Marc at The Daniel Hoff Agency. Big love to his parents. @JakeUrban | jakeurban.net

Kees Hoekendijk he/him (EROS) is thrilled to be at 54 below with this incredible show! Previous credits include The Inheritance, The Prom, and Cabaret. Outside of theatre, Kees can be found cooking and sharing food with his loved ones. He would love to thank Connor for trusting him with this show for all these years!

Emily Baker she/they (IO) is an actor and intimacy choreographer residing in Bronx, NY. Emily holds a BFA from the Boston Conservatory in Musical Theater with a Directing and Contemporary Acting Emphasis. Favorite previous credits include Cordelia (King Lear) and Elizabeth Proctor (The Crucible). Emily is passionate about new work and is excited to make her NY performing debut with Euphoria Theater Company!

Jake Wallack he/him (PSYCHE) is a Jewish and queer Brooklyn-based performer. He is thrilled to have been a part of the development of SANCTUARY since joining the team last April. Recently seen in The Great Lesbian Love of Eve Adams (Danny, The Tank). Northwestern University. Thank you Connor, Rachel, Matt, and Michelle. Call your mom.

Tyler Martin he/they (DAEDELUS/MINOTAUR) is a queer Brooklyn-based actor, singer and artist from Cleveland, Ohio. Regional theatre: A Christmas Carol (Alabama Shakespeare Festival), Into the Woods (The Carnegie), Rent (The Carnegie), and the world premiere of George Remus: A New Musical (The Carnegie). At CCM: Xanadu (Danny Maguire / Zeus), The Rocky Horror Show (Dr.Frank-N-Furter u/s), and Bright Star (Daryl Ames). BFA Musical Theatre, CCM. Represented by HCKR Talent Agency. Tyler thanks the entire SANCTUARY team for the honor of having a seat at this table. Hi, Mom and Dad! Love ya!!

@tylerjmartin__

Anastasia Lallos she/her (APHRODITE + SONGWRITER) is a Greek-American actor, singer, and songwriter based in NYC. Recent credits include Titania in A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Prague Shakespeare Company) and Marcy in Dogfight (The Streetlight Collective). Anastasia is thrilled to be making her songwriting debut at 54Below! She owes it all to the support of her family and friends.

Sarah Katherine Lawless she/her (MEDORA/MINOS + SONGWRITER) is a multi-disciplinary theatre artist and singer-songwriter based in New York City. Sarah Katherine works to create art that feels purposeful and evokes curiosity. Her debut EP Look What I’m Learning! can be found on all streaming platforms. She is incredibly excited to be a part of the songwriting collective for this production as well as play a part in this beautiful cast. @acinematicehoe

Taylor Thomas she/they (SONGWRITER) has been on the SANCTUARY team since its inception and is thrilled to be one of the songwriters! Having written music since she was a kid, Taylor has always been passionate about how music and storytelling can bring people together. Early on, this passion blossomed into an even broader excitement for the arts, and they have since pursued a career in theater after graduating from the Boston Conservatory at Berklee with a BFA in musical theatre and an emphasis in Songwriting. In her free time, Taylor enjoys eating pasta, adventuring with friends, and spending time with family. They currently reside in their hometown of Louisville, KY. @taylorthomasmusic

Sage Jepson they/them (SONGWRITER) Originally from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Sage is a multi-hyphenate performer and singer/songwriter based in New York. They are currently on the national tour of Shrek the Musical as the Big Bad Wolf, Thelonius, and Shrek u/s. Select credits: Dandelion (Playhouse on Park), Rent, Rocky Horror Show (Seacoast Repertory Theatre), Seussical (Weston Theater Company). Sage writes music in duo “Grace + Sage” and solo experiment “lavender boy” on Spotify/Apple Music. They are an advocate for experimental theater, queer art and accessibility for artists of all abilities. BFA Boston Conservatory. sagejepson.com / ig: @sagepjepson

Josephine Glass she/her (SONGWRITER) is a songwriter and performing artist from Los Angeles, CA. A recent graduate of The Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music, she now resides in New York and is currently co-running her new band, The Frame. Josephine would like to thank Connor and the rest of the Sanctuary team for their hard work, love, and ever-flowing support. Josephine is signed with Avalon Artist Group NY.

Eli Schildkraut he/him (MUSIC DIRECTION + PIANO) is a music director, orchestrator, arranger, and copyist. His recent credits include Disney’s Aladdin (Keyboard 2 Sub), The Wrong Man (Music Director), and Evita (Rehearsal Pianist), along with multiple workshops, readings, and cabarets/concerts. Eli has been involved with SANCTUARY for the past 3 and a half years and is thrilled to see it finally make its way to a live performance.

Jesse Timm they/them (GUITAR) ​​Jesse Timm is a guitarist, composer, and music producer from Ukiah, California. In New York they've played at 54 Below, the Green Room 42, Power Station at BerkleeNYC, and on CBS Sunday Mornings, and have engineered at Power Station, Theater Row, BAM, and Little Shop of Horrors. @juicytimm

Aamir Juman (BASS)

Jeremy Tolsky (DRUMS) is a New York-based drummer, percussionist, orchestrator, copyist, and conductor with a passion for theater. He is currently the drummer for artist Chris Ruggiero, and plays rehearsals at Wicked on Broadway.

Sarah Kim (VIOLIN)



Connor Wentworth they/he (BOOK + PRODUCER) is a fun and flirty playwright based in New York City. Select writing credits include Blue Neighbourhood, Resting Place (Part 2), and The Destination of This Train Is. Connor’s work was first inspired by the writing of Dylan Thomas and Georgia Zildjian, to whom he owes all his love and he hopes is making proud. Connor’s new play QUEER BAIT will be presented as a staged reading in August 2024 through Ripple Effect Artists. BFA Contemporary Theatre, Boston Conservatory. Special thank you to both chosen and given family, the women of SURVIVOR, Pavement Coffeehouse, and the city of Seattle. connorwentworth.com / @connor.wentworth.

Lily Chrones they/them (PRODUCER) is a producer, actor, deviser, theatre artist, activist, stylist, and makeup artist in NYC. BFA in Contemporary Theatre from Boston Conservatory at Berklee. Lily seeks to abolish the binary and create new ways of storytelling that encompass and highlight fluid identities, ideally sparking critical conversations that lead to action. @lifewithlily | lilychrones.com

Cory Mack he/him (PRODUCER) is a New York-based producer and broadcaster, blending his love for creating television and live theater into a dynamic career. He has worked on shows for the Food Network, ABC, Amazon Prime Video, and TruTV. Cory was the former host of Boston's only musical theater radio show, Standing Room Only, on 88.9fm WERS. Recently, he took the stage as the host of the 10th annual B Free Awards. He is honored to be a part of SANCTUARY and can not wait to see how it spreads its wings next. @cory__mack



