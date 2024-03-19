Russell & Rose Productions Brings READY, SET, BLOOM! To The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To welcome Spring, Russell & Rose Productions returns with Ready, Set, Bloom! The performance will include songs from Hadestown, Frozen, and many more.

Featuring: Cameron Mark Russell (Prod), Erin Kennedy (MD), Livvie Hirshfield (Prod), Emilee Barela, Cylie Cabrera, Joe Castinado, Jessica Connelly, Karter Dolan, Cara Forfinski, Renata Gabella, Cambria Klein, MJ Ligh, Cassidy Lobb, Aaron Penzel, and Gianna Vazquez Bartolini.

Co-Producer Aaron de Rose says: "This is by far the largest Cabaret we've done in terms of how many people auditioned, it's wonderful to see our little company growing. A huge congrats and thank you to Cameron, Agus, and Livvie. Do well."

Ready, Set, Bloom! plays at The Green Room 42 on Friday, March 29th at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum.