RuPaul's Drag Race's Alexis Michelle Presents ALEXIS MICHELLE: PRIDE AT 54

Manhattan’s favorite Jewish drag chanteuse over 6’2” serves up her signature blend of comedy and musical interpretation in this one-of-a-kind show.

May. 21, 2021  
FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will welcome back Alexis Michelle, one of the last queens standing on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9, in her new one woman show Alexis Michelle: PRIDE at 54.

This summer, live performances are back and so is Alexis Michelle! The star of TLC's Dragnificent and one of the last queens left standing on Season 9 of Vh1's DragRace makes a long anticipated return to Feinstein's/54 Below with a very special Pride show!

Manhattan's favorite Jewish drag chanteuse over 6'2" serves up her signature blend of comedy and musical interpretation in this one-of-a-kind show featuring songs ranging from the 60's to present day! Brandon James Gwinn returns as Alexis's music director, comedic foil, and onstage eye candy. Start your Pride celebrations right with Alexis Michelle on this colorful night!

The evening is produced by James Will McBride.

Alexis Michelle in "PRIDE at 54" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) June 21 at 9:45 PM. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.


