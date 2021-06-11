Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rosemary Loar to Present CLOSE ENOUGH FOR LOVE

Her new show includes standards from The Great American Songbook, originals and inventive jazz arrangements of pop gems.

Jun. 11, 2021  

Rosemary Loar to Present CLOSE ENOUGH FOR LOVE

Sunday, June 27th @7pm, Broadway veteran, concert, recording artist, composer and MAC award winner Rosemary Loar will brings her new show, Close Enough For Love to Music At The Mansion Porch Performances at the Oakeside Cultural Center. Live and Live Stream!

Loar explores all the daunting, daring, and thrilling faces of middle age courting, sparking and love. Her new show includes standards from The Great American Songbook, originals and inventive jazz arrangements of pop gems.

The concert is outside live and live stream and is available for up to a week after the show, but you must buy the ticket before the performance begins.

This venue is très elégégant and spacious and has an old world feel and charm.

John DiPinto on jazz accordion is the special musical guest.

The food is marvelous and perfectly prepared and served!

Caution: If you are planning on attending in person make your reservations now as there is limited seating on the porch.

$25 Live Stream only

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-music-at-the-mansion-porch-performances-rosemary-loar-tickets-148506995421?keep_tld=1

$65 Dinner and show
$30 Only Show

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-at-the-mansion-porch-performances-rosemary-loar-tickets-148505825923


