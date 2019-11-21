Rona Siddiqui is Coming to Feinstein's/54 Below with RONA'S TURN

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Rona Siddiqui in "Rona's Turn" on January 9, 2020. Rona Siddiqui, composer of acclaimed musicals Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan, One Good Day, and The Tin, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in Rona. After years of encouraging so many others to find their voices, Rona steps into the spotlight to claim her own. Featuring songs from her musicals as well as tunes featuring her popular boomwhacking crew, Rona and her special guests will hit you with the aplomb of a Bette and the irreverence of a Muppet.

Joining Rona are special guests Sherz Aletaha and Mykal Kilgore with more to be announced.

Rona Siddiqui in "Rona's Turn" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54thStreet) on January 9, 2020. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Rona Siddiqui is a composer/lyricist based in NYC. She is this year's recipient of the prestigious Billie Burke Ziegfeld award. Her autobiographical musical comedy Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan(directed by Raja Feather Kelly) had a developmental workshop at Playwrights Horizons November of 2019. Her musical One Good Day(book & lyrics: Liz Suggs) was selected for the ASCAP/DreamWorks Musical Theatre Workshop with Stephen Schwartz in L.A. Rona composed the music for an original 20-minute musical about Afghanistan, The Tin (book & lyrics: Zayre Ferrer), which was selected to be part of the Samuel French OOB Short Play Festival. She also wrote the music for Treasure in NYC (book & lyrics: Laura Kleinbaum), an immersive, multi-sensory musical for people of all developmental profiles. She has written pieces for Wicked's 16th Anniversary commemoration, Flying Free, Broadway Inspirational Voices, 24 Hour Musicals, Prospect Theater Company, The Civilians, the NYC Gay Men's Chorus, NYMF, 52nd St Project, and the acclaimed web series Amateur Dicks.She performed her concert Rona Siddiqui: Halfghan on a Missionat the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Her work has been featured in concert venues such as 54 Below, Joe's Pub, and New York City Center. Original scores she has written regionally include Middletown, The Vagina Monologues, The Good Person of Szechuan, The Clean House, and Love Song of J Robert Oppenheimer.She is the recipient of the ASCAP Foundation Mary Rodgers/Lorenz Hart Award and the ASCAP Foundation/Max Dreyfus Scholarship. She received her Masters from NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. www.ronasiddiqui.com.





