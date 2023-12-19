Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Robin Campbell Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT at 54 Below This January

The concert is on January 6, 2024.

Dec. 19, 2023

Robin Campbell Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT at 54 Below This January

Robin Campbell joins Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays 54 Below on January 6, 2024.

 

Robin Campbell is a NYC based performer, director, choreographer, educator and mom of 3. Performing credits include original Broadway cast of Big Fish and Hugh Jackman Back on Broadway, Australian Arena Tour of Hugh Jackman Broadway to Oz, City Center Encores, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall. TV/ Film: Super Bowl Commercial with The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, Blue Bloods, Ugly Betty, Onion Sports Dome, The Consultants, Below the Beltway. Directing/Choreography credits include: Cabaret, Chicago, A Chorus Line, Beauty and the Beast, Xanadu, The World Goes Round, Seussical, Shrek, The Drowsy Chaperone, Carousel, Sound of Music, Dear Edwina, A Year With Frog and Toad. Recordings: Big Fish, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, On the Transmigration of Souls (Grammy Award), lead vocalist on 4 meditation albums. B.A. Columbia University (phi beta kappa), M.A. in Educational Theatre at NYU Steinhardt. 

 

Mom's Night Out: The Concert Series, is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You'll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

 

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo.

 

Music direction by Emily Cohn

 

Previously announced performers include Meryn Beckett (Kinky Boots), Lani Corson (Jagged Little Pill Nat'l tour), Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong, New World Stages), Dana de Celis, Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia!), Bianca Horn (Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Color Purple), Amanda Jarufe, Grace Morgan (The Phantom of The Opera), Maggie McDowell (Kinky Boots, Disaster), Rachel Prather (A Christmas Carol, The Band's Visit), and Daniella Rabbani (Amid Falling Walls, Mom Curious, FX's “The Americans”).

 

Get to know more about the cast and creative team at @momsnightoutconcert.

 

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series  plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 6th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.  Use code MOM35 for $5 off your main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.


