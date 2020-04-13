Richard Skipper Will Interview Cabaret Star KT Sullivan On Facebook Live Today

Today, April 13th at 5 pm, Richard Skipper interviews cabaret star KT Sullivan for an intimate chat on how the coronavirus has affected her, and on her advice to her many fans. Plus, they'll be responding to your comments and questions. Imagine "Inside the Actor's Studio," but with Skipper's own personal style.

KT Sullivan was named artistic director of The Mabel Mercer Foundation in 2012. She starred in the Broadway revival of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and headlined for almost two decades in The Oak Room of The Algonquin Hotel. One of the shows she created there, "Rhyme, Women, and Song," was presented this past season in a one hour presentation on PBS' WNET 13. Besides regular appearances In such New York venues as The Laurie Beechman Theatre and 54 Below, she stars annually at The Crazy Coqs in London, and has been showcased at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall,The Kennedy Center, The Spoleto Festival, The Chichester Festival, La Nouvelle Eve in Paris, and The Adelaide Festival in Australia. She guest starred on Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion, was the star vocalist on two tours of China with The Manhattan Symphonie, and was twice named one of The Top 100 Irish Americans by Irish America Magazine. On that note, she is proud to be married to Steve Downey, president of The New York Browning Society.

Originally from Conway, South Carolina, 2019 is marking Richard Skipper's 40th year in New York. He is an entertainer, raconteur, arts advocate, theater historian and promotions/marketing guru. Under the guise of Richard Skipper Celebrates, he has conducted over 700 interviews celebrating people in the arts. Recent interviews have included Joyce Bulifant, Linda Purl, Don Most, Melissa Manchester, Lesley Ann Warren, Loretta Swit, Tippi Hedren, Rich Little, and David France, author of "How To Survive A Plague," Patty Farmer, author of "Starring the Plaza" and "Playboy Laughs." This past year, he completed a very successful artist in residence at The Laurie Beechman Theater in NYC where he presented a monthly talk/variety show produced by Russ Woolley. He closed the series to focus on his solo show. He opened this SOLD-OUT show, An Evening with Richard Skipper: From Conway to Broadway off Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre. He then took it to his hometown of Conway SC where it all began for him, The Theatre of The Republic, and The American Popular Song Society in NY. Now retitled The Magic of Believing, the show will be ready for booking after the current pandemic allows us to all rejoin the human race!

Follow Richard Skipper on Facebook to watch LIVE. Interview will later be archived on Blogtalk Radio. Visit his Facebook here!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You