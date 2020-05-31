Richard Skipper Will Celebrate Jamie DeRoy To Benefit BC/EFA

Monday Afternoon, June 1st at 5PM ET, Casting New Lives and Nitelife Exchange present Richard Skipper and MAC Award winning cabaret entertainer and Tony Award winning Broadway producer Jamie deRoy will be discussing the Coronavirus and her career and taking your questions and responding to your comments. This will be benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

This will stream LIVE at Richard Skipper Celebrates on Facebook and Youtube.

Jamie deRoy is a show business tour de force --- an award-winning producer; cabaret, stage, film and TV performer; recording artist/producer and humanitarian.

Jamie started out as a singer, opening for so many of comics, including Norm Crosby, Robert Klein and Joan Rivers. She morphed into a musical comedy performer and a talk show host (Cabaret Beat and then Jamie deRoy & friends, which has been on the air for 30 years! She has produced ten CDs, appeared on TV and in many films, most notably Goodfellas and See No Evil, Hear No Evil.

In 1995 she produced her first Off-Broadway show and has been producing on and Off-Broadway ever since. She has won seven Tony Awards (The Ferryman, Angels in America, The Band's Visit, Once on This Island, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, and The Norman Conquests), six Drama Desk Awards, Numerous Outer Critics Circle Awards, four Audience Choice Awards, six Drama League Awards, eight MAC Awards, four Back Stage Bistro Awards, 13 Telly Awards and CaB Magazine's Lifetime Achievement Award. She has been honored by Theatre Works/USA, Primary Stages, The Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award and just last year, The Spirit of Achievement Award from Einstein College of Medicine.

She is a producer on Rick McKay's documentary Broadway: The Golden Age. She was nominated for an Emmy Award for "The Biggest Little Operas in Town" for Channel 13/CityArts.

Richard Skipper is an entertainer, raconteur, arts advocate, theater historian and promotions/marketing guru. Under the guise of Richard Skipper Celebrates, he has conducted over 700 interviews celebrating people in the arts. Recent interviews have included Joyce Bulifant, Linda Purl, Don Most, Melissa Manchester, Lesley Ann Warren, Loretta Swit, Tippi Hedren, Rich Little, and David France, author of "How To Survive A Plague," Patty Farmer, author of "Starring the Plaza" and "Playboy Laughs." This past year, he completed a very successful artist in residence at The Laurie Beechman Theater in NYC where he presented a monthly talk/variety show produced by Russ Woolley. He closed the series to focus on his solo show. He opened this SOLD-OUT show, An Evening with Richard Skipper: From Conway to Broadway off Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre. He then took it to his hometown of Conway SC where it all began for him, The Theatre of The Republic, and The American Popular Song Society in NY.

