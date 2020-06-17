Richard Skipper Celebrates Marta Sanders to Benefit the Bowery Mission

Richard Skipper is celebrating Marta Sanders virtually today at 1:30 pm ET.

Watch below!

In a career spanning several decades, vocalist and entertainer, Marta Sanders has continued to draw on her mastery of the American nightclub style with her bold and brassy personality. Soon after arriving in Manhattan, her career led her to the New York cabaret circuit, and she was eventually cast in the original Broadway production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. She went on to conquer Cabaret and performing arts venues around the world. She is a multi-award winner and critically acclaimed. Most recently, she joined forces with powerhouse entertainer Leanne Borghesi to create ShowBroads. Richard and Marta will discuss her past, present, future and her body of WORTH.

This is to Benefit The Bowery Mission, serving New Yorkers in need since 1879 by meeting immediate needs (meals, shelter & other care) and transforming lives from poverty & hopelessness to hope. (https://www.bowery.org/)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You