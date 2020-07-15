Richard Skipper Celebrates Judy Garland With John Meyer

This summer, Julien's Auctions, reaches for the stars and rockets into space with "Hollywood: Legends & Explorers" auction taking place on Friday, July 17th & Saturday, July 18th in Beverly Hills and live online at Julien's Live.

This two-day extravaganza offers a marquee collection of over 900 items from Hollywood entertainment film and television both past and present. A special category to this year's edition is an exclusive collection of significant and historical Space artifacts and treasures.

And on the eve of this auction, Richard Skipper sits down to chat with John Meyer to discuss his own collection of Judy Garland items that will be a part of this auction.

John Meyer's songs have been performed by Shirley Bassey, Lily Tomlin, Madeline Kahn, Eartha Kitt, Linda Lavin and, most prominently, Judy Garland. His memoir, Heartbreaker, (Kensington, 2006), details the dramatic eight weeks he spent with Garland. In October of 1968, John met Judy Garland, then at the tail end of her career. She embraced both John and his song, I'd Like to Hate Myself in the Morning.

The pair embarked on a tempestuous romance, at the end of which Judy performed four of John's numbers on national TV, including the ballad It's All For You and the melancholy Christmas song, After the Holidays. John detailed the adventure in a memoir, Heartbreaker. Holidays was subsequently recorded by Margaret Whiting and Paula West. Linda Eder performs It's All For You in her act as well.

And now, John is putting a few of his personal Judy items up for auction which takes place through Julien's Auction House on Friday evening, July 17th as part of Legends and Explorers. The auction starts at 10AM PT/ 1PM ET. Bidders can go to juliensauctions.com to register to bid - click on the "Legends & Explorers" and then the tab "Register to Bid"

