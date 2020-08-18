Tune in at 7 PM ET/4PM PT.

Richard Skipper Celebrates Barbara Minkus tonight, Tuesday evening August 18, 7 PM ET/4PM PT, streaming LIVE.

Tune in below!

Barbara Minkus began show business in Julius Monk's New York review Bits and Pieces. She then went on to receive rave reviews touring as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl throughout the United States. She was the original Lucy in the recording and Off-Broadway production of You're A Good Man Charlie Brown, and continued her Broadway success in The Education of Hyman Kaplan, directed by the great George Abbott.



On television, she was a regular for six seasons of Love American Style and played Gittle the Witch in ABC's Curiosity Shop. She made many appearances on The Tonight Show and a record twenty times on The Merv Griffin Show. Barbara has numerous film and voice over credits, including playing the voice of Ms Pacman in the ABC cartoon series Pac Man.



After taking time out to raise her family, Barbara returned to the theater at the Santa Monica Playhouse in Funny You Don't Look Like a Grandmother, and went on to star there as Molly Picon in Picon Pie, a role she helped research. She then reprised Molly Picon Off-Broadway. Barbara Minkus starred in Los Angeles and Florida as Jennie Grossinger in Stephen Cole's delightful musical Saturday Night at Grossinger's.



Barbara presented From This Moment On - Minkus Sings Porter at The American Jewish University in Los Angeles and returned to AJU to present The Songs Of Irving Berlin. She played Miss Lynch in Grease at the Muni Theatre in St. Louis, and came back to The Muni and Starlight Theater in Kansas City, to play Yente in Fiddler on the Roof. Barbara starred in NYC and Los Angeles in Saul Ilson's Off-Broadway Musical Don't Leave It All to Your Children.



Last year Barbara presented her new one woman show I'm Not Famous (A Musical Journey with Barbara Minkus) at The Santa Monica Playhouse for a five-month run, and is now preparing to bring the show Off-Broadway with it's new title 18 MINUTES OF FAME (A Musical Journey with Barbara Minkus)

http://www.barbaraminkus.com/

