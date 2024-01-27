Richard Holbrook to Reprise Cabaret Show at 54 Below in February

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, will present four-time MAC Award nominee Richard Holbrook in a special encore of his critically acclaimed, sold-out 20th-anniversary show, Twenty Plus Four In 2024 on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 7:00 pm.

The show, which celebrates his musical partnership with jazz virtuoso Tom Nelson, features musical highlights from their acclaimed cabaret show, spotlighting such legendary artists as Fred Astaire, Burton Lane, Richard Rodgers, Alan Jay Lerner, and Charles Aznavour, as well as selections from their album Richard Holbrook Steps Out. Richard will be accompanied by The Tom Nelson Trio – Tom Nelson, musical director/pianist; Tom Kirchmer- Bassist; and Peter Grant – Drummer. Richard and the trio have been performing together in Manhattan for over twenty years at such cabaret venues as Don't Tell Mama, The Metropolitan Room, Feinstein's at Loews Regency, and 54 Below. The show is directed by BroadwayWorld, MAC, and Bistro Award-winning cabaret artist Jeff Harnar.

Richard Holbrook in Twenty Plus Four In 2024 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7:00 P.M. There is a $51 (includes $6 in fees)-$62 (includes $7 in fees) cover charge with premiums available at $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at the link below. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



MORE ABOUT Richard Holbrook

Born in New York City, Richard grew up in the small town of Congees, New York, as the middle child in a family of nine. At an early age, he became addicted to watching old films, especially the great Hollywood musicals. He dreamed of becoming a movie star as well as a singer. Over the past twenty years, Richard has done highly acclaimed cabaret shows with musical direction by Tom Nelson. In 2003, he did a tribute to Fred Astaire by focusing on the legendary dancer's other talents... that of a singer and a musician. The act, Richard Holbrook: The Untapped Fred Astaire, received critical acclaim. In August, 2004, Richard released his first CD entitled Richard Holbrook Steps Out. This recording features Richard, accompanied by The Tom Nelson Trio, singing several well-known songs from his Astaire show and other selections by such composers as Portia-Nelson/">Portia Nelson, Ronny Whyte, and Kander & Ebb.

Between 2008 and 2015, Richard successfully performed his cabaret act Richard Sings Burton - The Songs of Burton Lane at such venues as Don't Tell Mama, The Metropolitan Room, Feinstein's at Loews Regency, and 54 Below. After that, Richard's tribute to the legendary composer Richard Rodgers, Richard Holbrook: Richard Sings Rodgers With A Lot Of Heart, was presented in October, 2015 at The Metropolitan Room. It received excellent notices and played to sell-out crowds. All three tribute shows – Fred Astaire, Burton Lane, and Richard Rodgers - were directed by Richard Barclay.

In 2013, Richard was diagnosed with single cell carcinoma (cancer of the jaw) and successfully underwent a thirteen-hour operation in which his jaw was replaced with the fibula of his left leg. After five months of recovery, Richard resumed his singing career. For the past several years, Richard has presented a musical tribute to the lyrics of Alan Jay Lerner, as well as his annual Christmas cabaret fund-raising shows at Don't Tell Mama for The Cancer Support Community. In the summer of 2023, Richard and his musical director Tom Nelson presented an anniversary show at 54 Below celebrating their twenty-three years of working together. The show was very successful and Richard and Tom will be reprising this show at 54 Below in February, 2024.

Richard currently lives in Manhattan on the West Side, loves being a New Yorker, and is happy to announce he is happy, healthy, and cancer-free.

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography. Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30 pm. Tickets and information at the link below.