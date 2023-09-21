Review: Viral Social Media STARR Sings Her Music Live At Dizzy's Club Introducing Her New Album DARA STARR TUCKER

Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow Tribe! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Grabbing that silent T in cabareT to bring you all the Tea!

Well, my dearlings, we just KNOW you all read Bobby’s review of the newly released eponymous (yes, Bobby knows words) jazz album, DARA STARR TUCKER, right? If so, you were reliably informed that the lady was to play Dizzy’s Club last week, which she did, and your rainbow reviewer was there to get a taste of the lady’s music, live, on stage. Despite the relatively recent release of said self-titled album, last Monday’s set contained just a few songs off that recording. But that was totally okay, since the rest of the music, some written by the lady and some covers, was a feast of smooth jazz for the ears. For fans of the album, yes, she did sing her stirring SCARS and her rendition of the traditional hymn JUST A CLOSER WALK WITH THEE, but she also pulled from her discography and treated the crowd to music from across her experience. Supported by her husband and Music Director, Greg Bryant, on bass, Joe Davidian on keys, Marcus Finnie on drums, and guest saxophonist John Ellis, the evening was filled with beautifully arranged set music and some really fantastic improv licks from all the instruments, in some of the most capable hands in the business. Bryant (the host of Real Jazz on Sirius XM) & Tucker moved to NYC from Nashville, ready to make their mark here in 2020… OOOPS! When the world was on pause, Dara applied herself to making video social commentaries, comedic satires, and music on Ye Old TikyToks and grabbed a bit of viral action for her educational pieces called THE BREAKDOWN. Whether she is educating, entertaining, or both (usually both), Dara’s videos have garnered hundreds of thousands of views, and HER views on society at large, government and its history, as well as what it is doing RIGHT NOW, movies and their history and where they have got it wrong on issues of race (Blackface Hollywood? Really?), and a host of other topics, and, yes, her terrific music too, the lady’s brains and talent have carved out a place for her on several fronts.

But last week’s gig was all about the music... Opening with SCARS, her smooth and silky voice was blending so well with her band that… well, Bobby actively noticed it and is writing about it - so there. The surprise of her second number, the old-time gospel hymn NEVER ALONE, which she began acapella, was moving and emotional, and, then, even more surprising when she turned to Joe Davidian and, seemingly out of the blue, asked him to join her, which he did, expertly improvising accompaniment that led to the other musicians following suit, as the song built to a rousing pitch. Improvisation was the mode of the night, as Dara jumped around her set list with capricious swings. Early in her set (way early in fact) she called out to Saxophone player par excellence, John Ellis (who was backstage, waiting to come out later) to come out early and join her on her original song FALLING... Join her, he did, and just went with it BEAUTIFULLY, filling out her easy casual style with accompaniment and improvisations that had a wow factor, while still being 100% supportive of his singer. This seamless partnership was shared with her entire band, since all of her musicians followed her lead and played wonderfully, even on songs where they were not a part of the plan, and each, in their turn, was given their moments to shine, but never overblew their soloist when playing as a tight unit. This, of course, is down to Bryant’s expert musical direction which, standing at the back playing bass, was virtually invisible to the eye but a real treat to the ears. Tucker also took her own time to enjoy those shining moments from the musicians and demonstrated that she was there to hear their musical creations, as much as she was to sing hers. The song of the night for Little Bobby had to be her song IF YOU ASKED ME TO, a jazz love song that she also plucked from her set list and moved forward, showing her vocal range nicely, and giving Ellis another fab solo spot. Her rendition of the songbook classic THAT’S ALL was a simple, smoky, and vocally undecorated number she and Ellis shared, again on the fly, as she bragged that hiring pros like her boys in the band meant she could just throw them into any moment that suited her.

To the unenlightened, watching Dara Starr Tucker, one could gather the impression that her stage presence was non-existent, so casual and comfortable were the vibes she was putting out, but you would be deceived, my angels. That is her oddity, her way of bringing the people to her rather than putting it out to them. Oh, she puts out her tunes alright, but live, more than on her albums, one must incline toward her… lean in, if you will, and engage with the lady, and her sound and lyrics, in much the same way one must with her satire and brilliant social commentary. In all, we had a fine evening of some of the smoothest jazz we’ve heard this year, which means Bobby awards Dara Starr Tucker his full…

5 Out Of 5 Rainbows

Dara’s LinkTree Is: HERE

And You Can Get Her Album On The Amazons: Click Here

Social Media:

TikTok: @darastarrtucker

Instagram: @daratuckerb

Facebook: facebook.com/daratucker

Website: darastarrtucker.co