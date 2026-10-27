Review: Undiscovered Gems Sparkle in LAWRENCE-ISH: A LAWRENCE CABARET at The Green Room 42

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One of the things I enjoy most about cabarets is getting the opportunity to see what talent is on the rise in New York City. Lawrence-ish: A Lawrence Cabaret, produced by Gavi Lowenstein alongside Assistant Producer Amaya Tavares, featured a variety of fresh faces, many of whom recently graduated from NYU Tisch. Though no one onstage is a household name yet, it is clear many are on their way to big careers.

Lawrence the band, led by brother/sister duo Gracie and Clyde Lawrence, rose to fame after the release of their first album in 2016. Since then, the band has redefined the funk/pop genres over the last decade by creating music that is truly original. The entire band made their Broadway debuts last season in All Out, making them the perfect subject for a cabaret created by theatre lovers for theatre lovers. In an evening celebrating their music, the most memorable moments came when artists were able to bring their own unique sound and energy to the band’s iconic numbers.

In the first half of the evening, Brian Gips performed an effortlessly charming rendition of “Do You Wanna Do Nothing with Me?” Gips harnessed Clyde Lawrence’s laid-back energy while still bringing his own strong tenor to the song. This combination created a nice balance between honoring the artist who created the music while showcasing his own strengths as a performer. Mandi Marko breathed new life into to a lesser-known Lawrence single “Make A Move”. Marko’s smooth tone seemed right at home in the cabaret club drawing audiences in with her jazzy yet soulful sound.

At the halfway point in the program Erica Williams kicked things up a notch with a powerful rendition of “Shot”. The song sat well within Williams’ powerhouse vocals infusing the evening with a new energy at just the right time. It was clear from the moment she began that Williams is a force to be reckoned with. Though this was my first time seeing her perform, I am confident it won’t be my last as Williams is a one-of-a-kind talent.

In the latter half of the evening, Kate Thesis reinvented the hit, “I’m Confident That I’m Insecure” with a stripped down ukulele rendition that allowed the smart lyrics to speak for themselves. This number quickly became my favorite of the evening as her beautiful tone and soft arrangement made the popular song feel totally new again. Similarly, Producer Gavi Lowenstein’s lovely voice suited “The Weather” well and it was once again the simplicity of the song that allowed the performer to shine.

As the evening wrapped up with a full company performance of “Whatcha Want” I was reminded why I enjoy Lawrence’s music so much. There is so much individuality that goes into their songs that make them feel both uniquely personal yet universally understood. It’s clear that everyone on the Green Room 42 stage that night had a deep appreciation for their work and strived to bring their own distinct artistry to the Lawrence catalog. For that reason, Lawrence-ish was an enjoyable evening with many new names to keep an eye on as their promising careers progress.

Learn more about Lawrence at lawrencetheband.com

Tickets to more shows at the Green Room 42 are available on their website here.

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