Review: THE NEW YORK POPS, THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL, WITH NORM LEWIS Brings Holiday Cheer To CARNEGIE HALL

Even though we didn’t get snow, Christmas came a few days early to NYC and it was wrapped in a big bow and called THE NEW YORK POPS, THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL WITH NORM LEWIS AT CARNEGIE HALL ON DECEMBER 22 & 23, 2023. Emmy, Grammy, and Tony nominee Norm Lewis, along with Essential Voices USA, one of New York’s premiere choral ensembles, joined the famed NY Pops as they kicked off their annual holiday concert.

Dapper in a tuxedo with a green velvet jacket and matching bow tie, Lewis took the filled-to-capacity audience at Carnegie Hall on a joyful sleigh ride through a winter wonderland of holiday songs in time. His rich, sonorous vocals reverberated throughout the historic Hall with renditions of “Silver Bells” and “The Christmas Song,” which Lewis sang in salute to his old friend, Johnny Mathis.

The New York Pops presented, in tribute to the people of Ukraine, a magnificent song “Carol of the Bells” by the Ukrainian composer, Mykola Leontovicvh. Aptly dubbed a “Harry Potter Christmas song,” this magical piece of twinkling music sparkled like sugar plum fairies dancing across ice. Additionally, a rousing rendition of “Winter Wonderland” had theatergoers applauding wildly.

Special guests joined Lewis throughout the evening, adding more sparkling lights to an already glittering evening. His cousin, Ruldoph “Bobby” Lewis, a Pastor at the New Life Baptist Church, joined him in a belting duet of the classic Christmas song “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” as well as the more serious “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” in which the two were joined by the Essential Voices USA choir. Talented LaGuardia High School percussionist Jonathan Logan performed with Lewis for an emotionally filled rendition of “The Little Drummer Boy.” Last but hardly least, the renowned performer Vanessa Williams was the surprise guest of the night. Williams, oozing old-world glamor in an ice-blue sequined evening gown, accompanied Lewis, who had reemerged in a blue velvet tuxedo (his second of three costume changes for the night), to enthrall the audience with their cheeky duet of the famous “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” The two friends, who had starred together in Showboat in Live From Lincoln Center, dazzled the rapt Carnegie Hall audience. Just when we thought we had seen it all, down the aisle danced good old St. Nick, yes kids, Santa Claus himself came to visit Norm Lewis that night. Unsurprisingly, a standing ovation with rounds of applause could be seen and heard when, at last, the night was done.

Laughter, song, and, most of all, joy was felt by all at THE NEW YORK POPS, THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL WITH NORM LEWIS AT CARNEGIE HALL ON DECEMBER 22 & 23, 2023, which featured The NY Pops with Steven Reineke, Musical Director, and Conductor, Essential Voices USA with Judith Clurman, Musical Director and Conductor, Guest Artist Norm Lewis, Special Guest Pastor Rudolph Bobby Lewis, Special Guest Jonathan Logan, Guest Conductor Ruthanne Ruzika, and Surprise Guest, Vanessa Williams.

THE NEW YORK POPS, THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL WITH NORM LEWIS, AT CARNEGIE HALL ON DECEMBER 22 & 23, 2023 was the perfect Christmas present given to The Big Apple this holiday season.

Photo credit: Richard Termine

