Review: Mama's Next Big Act Finalist And Winner Bring Shows FAMILY TIES And JOURNEY TO THE CENTER to Don't Tell Mama

Two performers who have treaded the boards for Mama’s Next Big Act, an annual competition at Don’t Tell Mama, performed their shows at the renowned cabaret venue this past week. Finalist Nicole Spano returned for an encore of her show FAMILY TIES and last year’s winner LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne debuted her show JOURNEY TO THE CENTER to much aplomb!

Directed by cabaret director extraordinaire Lennie Watts, Nicole Spano’s “Family Ties” was a well-crafted look at her Italian American upbringing, and the various relationships that have made her who she is today. Spano’s big, brassy voice filled Don’t Tell Mama’s Original Room with warmth and pizzazz, and her flawless comic timing made for a wonderful evening. Starting the show in the back of the house, Spano made her way to the stage singing a mash-up of Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s “If You Knew My Story” and William Saroyan and Ross Bagdasarian’s “Come On A My House,” interspersed with patter about her beloved “nonna”.

Spano’s effervescent personality sparkled as she demonstrated the quintessential hand gestures that come with being Italian and shared anecdotes about her big family. While the first few songs were a little patter-heavy, Daniel Maté's “Starting Shit With You” gave Spano’s voice a chance to shine. This was followed by a tear-jerking rendition of Kelley Lovelace and Lee Thomas’ “The Impossible,” as she shared the story of her father suffering a stroke and how he continues to inspire her with his strength and resolve.

The highlight of the night was the “Marathon Medley” (Spano actually runs marathons in her spare time!) as she re-enacted her recent run of the Berlin Marathon. This highly entertaining medley ran the gamut, with bangers such as, “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen, “Good As Hell” by Lizzo, Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer,” Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’”, “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey, and Springsteen’s “Born To Run” (which Spano shared has played at basically every marathon she has run). The audience enthusiastically clapped as she crossed the finish line, disco ball a-blazin’!

Other highlights included a beautiful treatment of the Rihanna hit “Umbrella” with wonderful Musical Director Tracy Stark on backing vocals, and Spano’s take on Comden and Green’s hilarious number, “Repent”, as she described her Catholic grandma’s aversion to having a boy visit in her teen years. Overall, this was a brilliant debut show, and you should check it out when it returns to Mama’s on Friday, March 15th!

Nicole Spano with Musical Director Tracy Stark

This reviewer headed back to Don’t Tell Mama on Saturday night to witness the greatness of the 2023 Mama’s Next Big Act Winner, LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne! Entering the room to a voice-over from a 2003 disaster movie (which this reviewer will not reveal, so as to not spoil the chance to win a prize during the show), Ms. Dionne sparkled in head to toe sequins. As soon as she started singing, the audience knew they were in for a treat!

Dionne’s range is out of this world, and her command of the stage, second to none. Her incredible, BIG voice shone immediately with Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond’s Random Black Girl, followed by two originals by the performer herself. One song had her take a seat at the piano, and the other utilized the magic of a loop pedal.

Dionne prefaced the show by saying the title JOURNEY TO THE CENTER meant exactly that – we were going deep. Deep into her past, from when she saw her first Broadway show at age seven, through to the deep thoughts today that keep her up at night. A fantastic medley arranged by Dionne and her terrific Musical Director Yosuhiko “Yaz” Fukuoka entitled, “Broadway Baby,” featured lyrically enhanced snippets from everything from "NYC" from Annie to "Defying Gravity" from Wicked."

A surprise twist saw another Mama’s Next Big Act finalist take a guest spot during the show. Dressed in sparkly attire, performer Avery Nusbaum stepped up to the mic to share her trans experience and plug her cabaret “It’s A Girl”. She then sang a stunning rendition of Jason Robert Brown’s “Stars and the Moon.”

LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne with Caro Moore on drums

When Dionne came back to the stage, she was no longer herself, but “LaRaisha’s Assistant.” It was in this moment that her comic abilities shone bright with a strip-teasing Maltby & Shire’s "Miss Byrd". When she returned to the stage as herself, Dionne spoke of the things that keep her up at night before launching into a gorgeous groove-infused version of “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever” inspired by The Peddlers cover of the song. This was followed by a beautiful treatment of Adele’s “Easy on Me” with drummer Caro Moore featured on cajon.

Another guest took to the stage soon after, to allow for another costume change (note: this is the first cabaret this reviewer has been to where the artist leaves the stage to change outfits!). Dionne's friend Paul Flanagan entertained the audience with a Tarot reading before delivering a tender a capella version of “We Kiss In A Shadow” from The King and I. Without going into detail, all this reviewer can say is that Flanagan said some things this reviewer needed to hear, and I am forever grateful to have been in the room for this moment.

Soon after, Avery Nusbaum returned to the stage with Dionne for a heart-warming sing of Stephen Schwartz’s “For Good” before Dionne shared wise words which have continued to resonate days later – “We are nothing without each other on this planet.” She then DELIVERED with the Shaina Taub arrangement of Eva Cassidy’s version of “How Can I Keep From Singing.”

Guest artist Avery Nusbaum and Dionne perform "For Good"

It was in sharing her soul through song that we journeyed to the center of LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne. And what a wonderful place it was to be.

You too can “Journey To The Center” on March 2nd at 8 pm and March 3rd at 3pm at Don’t Tell Mama. It is a journey worth making!

To book both shows head to: shows.donttellmamanyc.com