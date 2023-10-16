Review: MARK NADLER'S CRAZY 1961 Strikes All The Right Chords at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Everyone loves a Mark Nadler show, whatever the year.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

Review: MARK NADLER'S CRAZY 1961 Strikes All The Right Chords at The Laurie Beechman Theatre There are people who entertain, and then there are those destined to take the stage. Mark Nadler is undeniably the latter. His show, 'Mark Nadler, Crazy 1961,’ a journey through story and song that explores the year 1961 from a personal, political and global perspective, is a testament to his innate talent, making him one of the most outstanding (and ‘Crazy’) figures to emerge from that remarkable year.

From the moment I stepped into the Laurie Beechman Theatre, it was evident that I was among the few who had yet to experience the magic of Mark Nadler. The tables were abuzz, recounting his antics, his enchanting magic, and the profound emotional impact he leaves on his audience. The timeless words of Maya Angelou rang true: "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Before Mark Nadler and his team of talented musicians took their places on the stage, it was clear that a special evening was about to unfold.

It's challenging to pinpoint highlights from an evening that was, in itself, a continuous stream of brilliance. Instead, I'd like to share the moments that left the most lasting impact on me.

With his sly wit and undeniable charm, Mark effortlessly blends stories, anecdotes, and history into each song. It begins with a delightful tale of his parents, a potential lawsuit against a condom company and his birth, leading into a spirited rendition of the Newley/Bricusse classic, "Once in a Lifetime." It's a rendition that will forever alter how you'll hear the song.

His sultry rendition of "Cruella De Vil" gradually builds to an electrifying climax, while his jazzy take on Willie Nelson's "Crazy" evolves into a powerful ballad. His heart-wrenching performance of "This is Dedicated to the One I Love" was a prayer as much as it was a song.

Great art has the power to reshape our thinking, and Mark's meticulously crafted show is filled with such transformative moments. If history lessons were this engaging, we’d have a nation that truly understands its past.

The show concludes with a tour-de-force medley of fifty of the greatest hits of 1961, condensed into a breathtaking nine-minute performance that deservedly received a standing ovation.

I would be remiss not to acknowledge the incredible talents who joined him on stage. Pete McAnn on guitar and Robert Sabin on bass shine on numerous numbers, particularly during 'El Maintenant.' Brandon Wright on winds adds a touch of magic, especially during the transitions between 'Love Makes the World Go Round' and 'Sail Away,' and his saxophone solo on 'Crazy' brings goosebumps. Sherrie Miracle on percussion contributes countless memorable moments, with the bongos on 'Sail Away' being a particular highlight. 

'Crazy 1961' is a show that seamlessly balances a worldwide perspective with deeply personal connections. It is a meticulously researched and brilliantly rehearsed performance that feels as if a group of jazz legends is spontaneously creating magic right before your eyes. It's not just a tribute to the extraordinary music and events of 1961 but a gift to all who have the privilege of attending.

Mark's upcoming show, 'I'm a Stranger Here Myself,' which explores the writers from Berlin Cabaret, promises another extraordinary night of entertainment. Don't miss it at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Saturday, October 28th, at 7 pm.   Ticket link HERE.

Visit the Mark Nadler website HERE

Photo Credit: BWW-Staff




