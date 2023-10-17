Review: MARILYN MAYE Packs a Wallop in a Packed House at 54 Below

A series of shows through November 14.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Photo 1 Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland
Review: LINDA EDER Is Cookin' with Gas in High-Octane October Shows at 54 Below Photo 2 Linda Eder As Good As Ever
Sally Mayes Announces Return To The Cabaret Stage Photo 3 Sally Mayes Will Return To Cabaret With Series Of Shows
Review: Jen Brett Makes NYC Solo Show Debut At Birdland With MOSAIC Photo 4 Jen Brett Turns Birdland Into A MOSAIC

Review: MARILYN MAYE Packs a Wallop in a Packed House at 54 Below

Those of us who’ve seen and written about Marilyn Maye’s performances numerous times have a dilemma.  We’ve run out of positive adjectives and that once-trusty thesaurus isn’t much help anymore.  Her first RCA record album was alliteratively titled Meet Marvelous Marilyn Maye and the apt adjective someone had come up with back in the day stuck — and applies to this day in every way for Maye.  And this dilemma we deal with brings to mind the song called “Too Marvelous for Words.”  Reacting to the singer’s verve and vocal stamina, a wide-eyed woman at the table in front of me at Miss Maye’s opening night of a set of performances at 54 Below kept turning to her companion and mouthing the word “Amazing!!” I’d already promised myself not to use that word – at least not on its own.  I guess I could dress it up by saying that M.M. puts the “zing” in “amazing.” After all, her rendition of “I Love You Today,” a song that appeared on the aforementioned album, written by Steve Allen who brought her to wider audiences via his TV show,  sounds as warm now as it did then (1965). 

Review: MARILYN MAYE Packs a Wallop in a Packed House at 54 Below

Another track from that LP was from My Fair Lady, but now this fair lady gives us more from the score, jazzier, snazzier, pizzazzier, with “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face” switching its pronoun to be “your face” so it can be sung on stage to each “you” in the audience, with appreciation for her following.  But before she gets to the stage, she strolls among the tables with the same agenda, singing a medley of other songs with the word “face,” smiling, making eye contact, in a sweet meet-and-greet.  Meet marvelous Marilyn Maye, first-timers.  Returnees are welcoming back the conquering hero with the kind of cheers and applause usually reserved for the team winning the World Series. And that’s fitting for someone who’ll be knocking it out of the park time and again through the night, wearing a Bob Mackie outfit instead of pin stripes and cap. 

That energy doesn’t dim. She is in great voice and good spirits and in good hands with her top-tier trio.  While most of the repertoire is familiar to those who are Maye mavens, it’s all surefire and on fire.  Adding glow and fuel to the fire for fierceness and fun is the hot triumvirate: Tedd Firth on piano, Saadi Zain on bass, and Mark McLean on drums.  They serve her well and steer her well and all is well.  The season at hand was acknowledged with the inclusion of two numbers with bittersweet lyrics by Johnny Mercer, a special favorite of hers: “Autumn Leaves” and “When October Goes.” And when she gets to imparting James Taylor’s summation of “The Secret o’ Life” she is a convincing, comforting sage imparting advice and wisdom.  When it comes to an out-and-out happy song, like “This Could Be the Start of Something” (Steve Allen again), it can be the start of jubilant that is infectious. Talk is charming, with some gentle humor, a bit of reflection, and some memories that include references to early days back in Kansas City (where she’ll be zipping to between the 54 Below dates), plus a few words with a 10-year-old boy who was sitting ringside and came onto the stage.   

Review: MARILYN MAYE Packs a Wallop in a Packed House at 54 Below

So how does Marilyn Maye rekindle the magic time after time after time?  She’s got the talent, she’s got the show biz smarts, she’s got the love for performing, she communicates, and she’s in command.  When she happily sings “I’ve Got the World on a String,” it seems to be true and we’re glad —and privileged — to string along and be in her world.     

See Marilyn Maye’s dates at 54 Below and the venue’s other offerings HERE 

Marilyn Maye has a website HERE  

Photos from opening night by Conor Weiss.  More of those are in a separate display HERE.


 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
DUTY FREE LIVE! to Return For Season 2 at Caveat This Week Photo
DUTY FREE LIVE! to Return For Season 2 at Caveat This Week

Get ready for an uproarious evening as 'Duty Free Live!' returns for Season 2, bringing together the best of British and Japanese game shows. Don't miss this hilarious comedy show featuring New York's top comedians.

2
David Rose and Martin Pizzarelli Come to 54 Below Photo
David Rose and Martin Pizzarelli Come to 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Martin Pizzarelli and David Rose in A Tribute to Bucky Pizzarelli on November 7 2023. This is a swingin’ and singin’ celebration of Bucky Pizzarelli, whose musical career spanned 7 decades, strumming along with the likes of Benny Goodman and Frank Sinatra.

3
TRANSVESTIGATION Photos Show Bianca Leigh At Work Photo
TRANSVESTIGATION Photos Show Bianca Leigh At Work

TWEED THEATERWORKS has a wonderful, long-standing residency with the downtown cabaret/restaurant Pangea that perfectly allows the two edgy-leaning organizations to present some of the most interesting club acts in the business.

4
THE LINEUP Looks Good In The Chris Ruetten Lens Photo
THE LINEUP Looks Good In The Chris Ruetten Lens

The Lineup With Susie Mosher was a cornucopia of cabaret greats like Linda Purl, Nicolas King, and the King and Queen of Halloween, Michelle Dowdy and Jordan Wolfe.

From This Author - Rob Lester

Rob Lester, native New Yorker, has been covering entertainment for more than 15 years for various outlets and has recently returned to Broadway World writing staff.  His involvement in cabaret ha... Rob Lester">(read more about this author)

Review: MARILYN MAYE Packs a Wallop in a Packed House at 54 BelowReview: MARILYN MAYE Packs a Wallop in a Packed House at 54 Below
Review: LITTLE BY LITTLE, CUT TOO SHORT, & BROADWAY BOUND Bring Some Pleasures To 54 BelowReview: LITTLE BY LITTLE, CUT TOO SHORT, & BROADWAY BOUND Bring Some Pleasures To 54 Below
Review: Jeff Harnar's A COLLECTIVE CY and THOSE GIRLS SING BROADWAY (Birdland, Don't Tell Mama)Review: Jeff Harnar's A COLLECTIVE CY and THOSE GIRLS SING BROADWAY (Birdland, Don't Tell Mama)
Review: VINCE GIORDANO & THE NIGHTHAWKS And THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR Bring Back Past Eras at Birdland TheaterReview: VINCE GIORDANO & THE NIGHTHAWKS And THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR Bring Back Past Eras at Birdland Theater

Videos

Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS Video
Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS
Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company Video
Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Video
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central DAPHNE
THE BOOK OF MORMON
I NEED THAT

Recommended For You