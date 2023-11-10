Review: MAMIE PARRIS - SURRENDER : AN ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER THRILL RIDE Is All That and More at The Green Room 42

Moments before Mamie Parris graced The Green Room 42 stage, a champagne bottle popped at the front table, its cork gliding gracefully across the room—a fitting foreshadowing to the imminent arrival of a stratospheric talent.

From the rear of the room, Mamie kicked off “Surrender, An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride” with "Starlight Express" (lyrics: Richard Stilgoe), looking every bit the star as she made her way to the stage in perfectly tailored black pants and a sequined top. The song was a whirlwind of key changes, leaving no doubt that we were embarking on a "Thrill Ride.”

Mamie's voice is an exquisite blend of richness and tenderness, power and poise, with her mastery evident in her seemingly effortless delivery. She wields that rarest of powers—a talent so pure and expressive, it could inspire countless little girls and legions of gay boys to aspire for a life on the stage.

With endearing and personal anecdotes, Mamie effortlessly wove a narrative throughout the show, anchoring it with powerhouse vocals that send shock waves through the audience and shivers down the spine.

Her tender rendition of "Surrender" and its graceful segue into "Chanson D'Enfance" (Lyrics: Don Black and Charles Hart) reached the depths of the heart. And her soaring soprano in “Prima Donna" (Lyrics: Charles Hart and Richard Stilgoe) was legendary, eliciting well-deserved mid-song applause, one of many such moments. As the song evolved and shifted, a breathless voice behind me aptly described it as "a fever dream." It was precisely that—a mesmerizing blend of magic and mystery that only a woman of Mamie's vocal caliber could conjure.

"Come Back with That Same Look in Your Eyes" (Lyrics: Don Black) became a personal favorite, flawlessly blending tenderness with powerful notes. Mamie doesn't just sing; she lives through every note, her passion and vitality radiating from her expressive eyes.

Another standout was "Nothing Like You've Ever Known,” which brims with longing and hope, and she delivered it with such stillness and emotion that the entire room was entranced by her vocal magic. "Tell Me on a Sunday" was sheer perfection, her voice floating gracefully, concealing the heartache that only her eyes hint at. The artful pause in the song left the audience gasping in unison, a testament to the brilliance of creator/director Ben Rimalower.

Mamie and Ben expertly balanced heart-wrenching moments with humor, delivering an unexpected and thrilling experience, as the show's title promised. At times, I was so captivated that I couldn't even bring myself to clap, relying on the man behind me who was shouting, "She is amazing!" And “shut the door!” Mamie is a gift to everyone who dreams of singing from the depths of their soul—funny, deeply expressive, and possessing a voice that stands alongside the greatest divas.

Mamie's rendition of “Gethsemane”(lyrics: Tim Rice) was a revelation; cloaked in stillness and bathed in blue light, she showcased her vocal prowess with the grace of an Olympian, eliciting a thunderous response from the crowd. After witnessing this performance, one thought echoed in my mind: give her all the roles… Every. Single. One. Mamie is proof that greatness can, indeed, be found in small packages… and how that huge voice fits into that tiny frame may be the eighth wonder of the world.

"As If We Never Said Goodbye" (Lyrics: Don Black and Christopher Hampton) will forever be etched in my memory. It must be witnessed to be truly appreciated. It was a privilege to watch a master demonstrate how to make singing the most challenging songs appear effortless. The audience repeatedly leapt to their feet, and Mamie deserved it…every…single…time.

Brian Nash provided the perfect complement, adding depth and humor to the performance with his expert piano playing and charismatic stage presence.

Ben Rimalower's direction and staging were executed with surgical precision, transforming beloved Andrew Lloyd Webber songs into fresh and unexpected narratives through unique pairings. These interpretations breathed new life into the songs, turning them into jaw-dropping iconic moments. Is it too bold of me to suggest that the threesome drop everything and immediately head to the recording studio? I need to add these songs to my favorites playlist and put them on repeat.

Mamie's talent is of the caliber that I would journey across deserts to witness. We are all fortunate that we only need to make the trip to The Green Room 42 to experience her brilliance. I believe we are only just seeing the tip of the stardom that Mamie Parris is destined to achieve.

You have two more chances, January 19 and February 8, 2024, to see the show at The Green Room 42. Don't miss it.

Visit Mamie's website here.