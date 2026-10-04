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Review: Linda Jackson's TEMPORARILY LOST at Don't Tell Mama Reveals New Depths

A promising solo cabaret debut show on September 30

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Review: Linda Jackson's TEMPORARILY LOST at Don't Tell Mama Reveals New Depths

One of the things I value most about cabaret, when it’s done well, is the sense of connection-the feeling that you’re being invited into someone’s world and leaving with a deeper understanding of who they are. Linda Jackson’s debut show Temporarily Lost at Don’t Tell Mama delivers on that promise. Through stories of a less-than-ideal (and hilarious) trip to Thailand, her time living in Japan, and even a playful ukulele moment, she offers a window into experiences that feel both personal and expansive.

I know Linda from the cabaret community, yet this show revealed dimensions I hadn’t seen before. That’s part of the magic here: the ability to surprise even a familiar audience. Over the course of the evening, she shares pieces of her life that add texture and depth, allowing us to see beyond what we think we know.

Under the direction of Lennie Watts, and supported by a strong band led by musical director John Fischer- featuring Eric Hart on drums, Jerry DeVore on bass, and backing vocals by Gloria Bangiola- the show unfolds with ease. The arrangements are cohesive, the harmonies well-blended, and the musical support consistently enhances the storytelling. There’s a welcoming atmosphere in the Brick Room that invites the audience to settle in and stay present.

Highlights include a thoughtful take on “Return to Pooh Corner,” shaped by a childhood memory of memorizing the first chapter long before she could read, and a fresh interpretation of “My Way” performed in Japanese- an unexpected and enjoyable shift, particularly for this Hoboken-born reviewer who has heard the song many times over.

The set moves through a range of musical styles- musical theater, pop, and rock- culminating in a playful medley featuring “Xanadu,” “Hotel California,” and “Stairway to Heaven” among others. A standout moment comes with “Overkill” from Men at Work, presented in a stripped-down arrangement that allows for a quieter, more vulnerable side to emerge. It’s a performance that lingers.

The evening closes with Susan Werner’s “May I Suggest,” offering a gentle reminder to appreciate where we are and to stay open to what’s in front of us. Temporarily Lost feels less about being lost and more about discovery- of places, of stories, and of self. It’s a promising debut, and I’m curious to see where Linda’s storytelling takes her next.

Photo Credit: Conor Weiss

Read an interview with Jackson about the show here.

Find tickets to more shows at Don't Tell Mama on their website here.

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