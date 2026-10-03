Interview: Helane Blumfield on INVISIBLE TO INVINCIBLE at Don't Tell Mama

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On Thursday, October 8 at 7 PM, acclaimed New York City singer and cabaret performer Helane Blumfield returns to Don’t Tell Mama in an encore performance of her newest cabaret production, Invisible to Invincible. The show offers an intimate evening of music and storytelling centered on reinvention, resilience, and the courage to be fully seen. Blending heartfelt storytelling with a dynamic selection of songs, Invisible to Invincible traces the emotional journey of a woman navigating the question of “what comes next.” With warmth, humor, and unflinching honesty, Blumfield reflects on identity, aging, and connection—exploring the moments when life invites us to rediscover ourselves and step forward with renewed purpose.

The production is directed by award-winning cabaret director Lennie Watts, whose thoughtful staging brings clarity and emotional depth to Blumfield’s storytelling. Musical direction and accompaniment are provided by John Fischer, whose powerful and expressive arrangements support the show’s rich emotional landscape.

Read a conversation with Blumfield.

Tell us a little about your upcoming show.

INVISIBLE to INVINCIBLE is a very personal show. It began with me reflecting on my own life and asking myself, “What’s next?” I think many of us reach moments when we feel a little invisible—whether it’s because of age, circumstance, or simply finding ourselves in a period of transition.

The title INVISIBLE to INVINCIBLE represents that journey for me—rediscovering who you are, finding your voice again, and realizing there’s still so much ahead of you. What has surprised and moved me most is how deeply my story has resonated with other people. I thought I was telling my story, but I discovered that in many ways, I was telling theirs, too.

What does it mean to you to be "truly seen"?

To be truly seen means allowing people to see who you really are—not just the version of yourself you’re comfortable presenting to the world. Standing onstage and revealing so much of yourself can leave you incredibly vulnerable. I’m sharing my fears, my doubts, my humor, my history—all of it. There’s nowhere to hide.

And I think that’s really what being “truly seen” means. It’s not about being in the spotlight. It’s about having the courage to step into it as yourself.

What have you been filling your time with lately?

I seem to be constantly shuttling between New York and Sarasota, and creatively, I have a very full life in both places. In New York, much of my time is filled with photography and the cabaret community. In Sarasota, I’ve been exploring the fine arts side of my work and creating mixed-media pieces that incorporate my own photography.

I recently had some of my work exhibited at the Sarasota Art Center and was thrilled to receive an award. I love that at this point in my life I don’t have to choose just one creative path. Photography, performing, and fine art all feed different parts of me—and, in many ways, they feed each other.

Who or what have you been listening to these days?

Well, since you asked, I’m getting ready to see Tom Jones at the Beacon in September. I’ve seen him so many times I’ve honestly lost count! So, in preparation, I’ve been revisiting his incredible body of work. My favorite album is Spirit in the Room. It’s not necessarily what people expect from Tom Jones, and his version of Leonard Cohen’s “Tower of Song” is one I never get tired of listening to.

I’ve also been listening to a lot of audiobooks. Reading has always been a passion of mine, and audiobooks have given me another way to fit even more books into my life. And if you haven’t listened to Barbra Streisand’s autobiography, My Name Is Barbra, you should. It’s pretty amazing—all 48 hours of it!

Do you have any upcoming projects or shows you'd like to tell us about?

Right now, I’m getting ready for the encore performance of INVISIBLE to INVINCIBLE on October 8th at Don’t Tell Mama, so that’s definitely keeping me busy! At the same time, photography continues to be a big part of my creative life.

Along with my fashion clients, I do a lot of work within the cabaret community. I especially love working with performers and helping them discover how they want to present themselves visually—finding their brand and capturing it through photographs. There’s something very rewarding about helping another artist see themselves in a new way.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I do have something very exciting coming up this spring—but I’m not quite ready to reveal it yet. I’ll just say… stay tuned! There’s definitely more to come.

Tickets to the October 8 show are available here.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 28 Days 08 Hrs 58 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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