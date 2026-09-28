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Claudine Cassan-Jellison to Bring AM I BLUE? Back to Don’t Tell Mama

Claudine Cassan Jellison performs with director Barry Kleinbort and musical director David Gaines.

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Claudine Cassan-Jellison to Bring AM I BLUE? Back to Don’t Tell Mama

Claudine Cassan-Jellison will return to Don’t Tell Mama with Am I Blue? on Sunday, October 4, at 7 p.m. The cabaret show draws on people she has met over time and the ways they are living, hoping and coping in a small “d” democracy.

The return engagement is directed by Barry Kleinbort, with musical direction by David Gaines and Ritt Henn on bass. Cassan-Jellison is a 2022 Bistro Award winner and a 2025 League of Professional Theatre Women Lucille Lortel honoree.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. at Don’t Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, New York. The cover charge is $15, plus a $20 minimum that must include two drinks. Payment is cash only, and reservations are recommended through the venue’s event page. 

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