Claudine Cassan-Jellison to Bring AM I BLUE? Back to Don’t Tell Mama
Claudine Cassan Jellison performs with director Barry Kleinbort and musical director David Gaines.
Claudine Cassan-Jellison will return to Don’t Tell Mama with Am I Blue? on Sunday, October 4, at 7 p.m. The cabaret show draws on people she has met over time and the ways they are living, hoping and coping in a small “d” democracy.
The return engagement is directed by Barry Kleinbort, with musical direction by David Gaines and Ritt Henn on bass. Cassan-Jellison is a 2022 Bistro Award winner and a 2025 League of Professional Theatre Women Lucille Lortel honoree.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m. at Don’t Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, New York. The cover charge is $15, plus a $20 minimum that must include two drinks. Payment is cash only, and reservations are recommended through the venue’s event page.
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