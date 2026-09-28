Claudine Cassan-Jellison to Bring AM I BLUE? Back to Don’t Tell Mama

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Claudine Cassan-Jellison will return to Don’t Tell Mama with Am I Blue? on Sunday, October 4, at 7 p.m. The cabaret show draws on people she has met over time and the ways they are living, hoping and coping in a small “d” democracy.

The return engagement is directed by Barry Kleinbort, with musical direction by David Gaines and Ritt Henn on bass. Cassan-Jellison is a 2022 Bistro Award winner and a 2025 League of Professional Theatre Women Lucille Lortel honoree.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. at Don’t Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, New York. The cover charge is $15, plus a $20 minimum that must include two drinks. Payment is cash only, and reservations are recommended through the venue’s event page.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 02 Hrs 38 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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