Review: Jai Rodriguez Has a Triumphant Homecoming With A THOUSAND SWEET KISSES at 54 Below

Jai Rodriguez is Touching and Hysterical

By: Oct. 27, 2023

Review: Jai Rodriguez Has a Triumphant Homecoming With A THOUSAND SWEET KISSES at 54 Below Thomas Wolfe said, “You can never go home again.” Fortunately, actor/singer Jai Rodriguez didn’t follow Mr. Wolfe’s advice. For three days he has brought his show A THOUSAND SWEET KISSES to the stage at 54 Below. Rodriguez is best known as the “culture vulture” on the OG version of Queer Eye For the Straight Guy on Bravo. In the years since the success of Queer Eye, Jai Rodriguez has gone on to create a healthy film and television presence for himself on shows such as Nip/Tuck, Harry’s Law, How I Met Your Mother, Bones, East Siders, Grace and Frankie, Grey’s Anatomy, Sharknado 5, and as a series regular on Malibu Country. He has also had large roles in films such as The New Guy, The Producers, and Bros.

But before Queer Eye changed the trajectory of his career, Jai Rodriguez was a Broadway Baby. The Long Island native was the youngest person ever cast in Rent (he was 18 when he played Angel). He did Spinning Into Butter at Lincoln Center and gained great notoriety as the lead in the Off-Broadway musical Zanna Don’t. While performing eight shows a week he also created the popular Twisted Cabaret at the club XL, which brought him to the attention of Bravo and Queer Eye. And the rest, as they say, is history.

So A THOUSAND SWEET KISSES is a very emotional homecoming. It has been 17 years since Rodriguez has trod the NY boards and his excitement about being home was palpable last night at 54 Below. His show frankly and hysterically recounts the many adventures he’s had along the way, particularly focusing on the sex, love, and relationships that spiced it all up. There is a reason Jai Rodriguez is one of the most effective hosts on television. He is personable, charming, self-deprecating, honest, and wry. His show pulls no punches. He rarely names names, but he shares all the details of his Hollywood tales. His show is like sitting down with a friend who spills the tea but in a way that is never mean-spirited and always hysterical.

The first Kiss of the evening is the song by Prince. Entering through the house, Rodriguez croons “You don’t have to be beautiful to be my girl.” Accompanied only by the very talented Drew Wutke on the piano, Jai Rodriguez rocks it out as if a full band were in the house. He combines this with Sara Bareilles’ “I’m Not Gonna Write You a Love Song.” He starts his story at the very beginning, telling us about his childhood in an evangelical home with a single mom. He fantasizes a scene about how his parents might have met. He concocts a 1970s Studio 54 hookup with Whitney Houston’s “Saving All My Love For You.” He told an amusing story about a contestant on Queer Eye for the Straight Guy who may not have been as straight as the title would lead you to believe. Through a series of innocent events, this guy ended up in Rodriguez’s apartment and, quite unexpectedly, ended up with no clothes on. Rodriguez punctuated this story with “Me and Mr. Jones.’ In the end, the naked straight man went home without getting what he wanted.

Rodriguez talked about discovering regional theatre when he was hired to play Usnavi in a production of In the Heights. Lin-Manuel Miranda sent a congratulatory note. The sequence was underscored by a beautifully sung rendition of “Waving Through a Window” from Dear Evan Hansen. He wrapped up this section with the Reba McEntire theme song from Malibu Country and with a heartfelt version of “Home” from The Wiz.

Jai Rodriguez saved the best for last. He was joined by the very talented Claybourne Elder (Company, Road Show, The Gilded Age), who was a very dynamic duet partner for “I’ll Cover You” from Rent. The show ended with a heartfelt reading of Jim Brickman’s “Beautiful As You.” The song was a perfect match for Rodriguez’s supple tenor notes. It has been a long time since Jai Rodriguez has gotten to show off his singing chops in this way. His show, A THOUSAND SWEET KISSES was a return to the world of musical theatre. He’s still got it and should sing a lot more often. To couch it in musical theatre terms, “It’s so nice to have you back where you belong.”

A THOUSAND SWEET KISSES  plays at 54 Below October 27-28. The Oct. 27 performance is also available for at-home streaming. For tickets and other great artists, go to 54below.org. For more about Jai Rodriguez, follow him @jairodriguez on Instagram.



Ricky Pope is a very busy actor/musical director/vocal coach who has toured the country with the national tours of ANNIE, ALL SHOOK UP AND TITANIC. He has worked in regional theatres in 49 states

