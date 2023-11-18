Review: JOHN LLOYD YOUNG'S BROADWAY Will Make You Fall In Love With Him At 54 Below

Picture this – a room full of John Lloyd Young (JLY) fan club members (mostly female) brimming with anticipation. Yes, that’s right, he has a fan club, and this reviewer was seated next to two of them, one of whom was shocked to hear this reviewer had never seen him perform, and who said, “Just you wait – he makes you love him.” The women shared that they travel the country and go to as many of his performances as they can. That’s dedication! But once JLY entered the room like a fireball, it wasn’t hard to see why he has garnered such a loyal following.

The ultimate crowd-pleaser with remarkable range kicked off the show with an energetic performance of “So You Wanted to Meet the Wizard” from The Wiz (which he soon disclosed won Best Musical the year of his birth – 1975) before offering up a groove-infused version of “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music. A momentary lapse of lyrics didn’t detract, as he turned on the charm and added his own flare - “I can’t remember Schnitzel with noodles” - at which point his adoring fans giggled with delight. Musical Director Ron Abel led a solid band from the piano, which included the incredible Sean Harkness on guitar, Derek Nievergelt on bass, and Ray Marchica on drums, all of whom had a chance to shine as they passed solos across the stage.

John Lloyd Young and band

The premise of the show, as it is for many Broadway performers who grace the 54 Below stage, was a retrospective of his career on Broadway so far. Intertwined among the songs that inspired him, were stories from his childhood and the serendipitous moments that eventually led him to being cast in the biggest role of his career to date, Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys.

When he delivered his next song, “I Have Dreamed” from The King and I, the king of New York cabaret, Sidney Myer (who attended as a guest of this reviewer), sat blissfully with jaw wide open, in awe of what he had just heard. It was a stunning rendition. Other highlights included a cha-cha-infused arrangement of “Til There Was You” from The Music Man, a chill-inducing “Empty Chairs and Empty Tables” from Les Miserables, and what can only be called a treat for this Aussie-born reviewer, a heart-wrenchingly beautiful rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted to You” (made famous by none other than Australia’s beloved Olivia Newton-John, RIP).

JLY said a phrase several times during the show - “Every Broadway career starts with a dream” – and what a dream it was to be at 54 Below to hear about his dream and see how it came to fruition. If you want in on the dream, and perhaps join the JLY fan club, he has one more performance on Saturday, November 18, which will also be livestreamed! Head to Click Hereand perhaps he’ll make you fall in love with him too.

More on John Lloyd Young HERE

Join his fan club on Facebook HERE