Review: JOHN LLOYD YOUNG'S BROADWAY Will Make You Fall In Love With Him At 54 Below

54 Below was packed to the brim with "JLY" fans on Thursday night.

By: Nov. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MASTERVOICES' THE FROGS Made a Little-known Sondheim Score Soar at Jazz At Lincoln Photo 1 Mastervoices THE FROGS Soars
Review: Justin Dylan Nastro Brings His Own Brand of Magic to Don't Tell Mama with THE MAGI Photo 2 Justin Dylan Nastro MAGIC In The Making
Review: Elvira Tortora Makes Welcome Debut With THE BOOKMAKER'S DAUGHTER at Don't Tell Mam Photo 3 As DAUGHTERs Go Elvira Tortora Is A Winner
Review: NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR AND THE GREAT GATSBY Unique at Carnegie Hall Photo 4 Review: NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR AND THE GREAT GATSBY Unique at Carnegie Hall

Review: JOHN LLOYD YOUNG'S BROADWAY Will Make You Fall In Love With Him At 54 Below

Picture this – a room full of John Lloyd Young (JLY) fan club members (mostly female) brimming with anticipation. Yes, that’s right, he has a fan club, and this reviewer was seated next to two of them, one of whom was shocked to hear this reviewer had never seen him perform, and who said, “Just you wait – he makes you love him.” The women shared that they travel the country and go to as many of his performances as they can. That’s dedication! But once JLY entered the room like a fireball, it wasn’t hard to see why he has garnered such a loyal following.

The ultimate crowd-pleaser with remarkable range kicked off the show with an energetic performance of “So You Wanted to Meet the Wizard” from The Wiz (which he soon disclosed won Best Musical the year of his birth – 1975) before offering up a groove-infused version of “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music. A momentary lapse of lyrics didn’t detract, as he turned on the charm and added his own flare - “I can’t remember Schnitzel with noodles” - at which point his adoring fans giggled with delight. Musical Director Ron Abel led a solid band from the piano, which included the incredible Sean Harkness on guitar, Derek Nievergelt on bass, and Ray Marchica on drums, all of whom had a chance to shine as they passed solos across the stage.

Review: JOHN LLOYD YOUNG'S BROADWAY Will Make You Fall In Love With Him At 54 Below
John Lloyd Young and band

The premise of the show, as it is for many Broadway performers who grace the 54 Below stage, was a retrospective of his career on Broadway so far. Intertwined among the songs that inspired him, were stories from his childhood and the serendipitous moments that eventually led him to being cast in the biggest role of his career to date, Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys.

When he delivered his next song, “I Have Dreamed” from The King and I, the king of New York cabaret, Sidney Myer (who attended as a guest of this reviewer), sat blissfully with jaw wide open, in awe of what he had just heard. It was a stunning rendition. Other highlights included a cha-cha-infused arrangement of “Til There Was You” from The Music Man, a chill-inducing “Empty Chairs and Empty Tables” from Les Miserables, and what can only be called a treat for this Aussie-born reviewer, a heart-wrenchingly beautiful rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted to You” (made famous by none other than Australia’s beloved Olivia Newton-John, RIP).

Review: JOHN LLOYD YOUNG'S BROADWAY Will Make You Fall In Love With Him At 54 Below
John Lloyd Young

JLY said a phrase several times during the show - “Every Broadway career starts with a dream” – and what a dream it was to be at 54 Below to hear about his dream and see how it came to fruition. If you want in on the dream, and perhaps join the JLY fan club, he has one more performance on Saturday, November 18, which will also be livestreamed! Head to Click Hereand perhaps he’ll make you fall in love with him too.

More on John Lloyd Young HERE

Join his fan club on Facebook HERE

Photo Credit: BWW-Staff




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
New Musical HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS: AN UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL To Premiere A Photo
New Musical HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS: AN UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL To Premiere At Caveat NYC

From parts of the team that brought you THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NY: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL and M3GAN: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL…and from other parts of the team that brought you a canceled show on the SyFy Channel…comes a hilarious & irreverent new musical about a centuries-old Hanukkah folktale, and a decades-old beloved children's book written by an acclaimed author who we hope won't sue us.

2
John Lloyd Young Astonishes at 54 Below Photo
John Lloyd Young Astonishes at 54 Below

The premise of the show, as it is for many Broadway performers who grace the 54 Below stage, was a retrospective of his career on Broadway so far. Intertwined among the songs that inspired him, were stories from his childhood and the serendipitous moments that eventually led him to being cast in the biggest role of his career to date, Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys.

3
Paige Turner to Return to The Green Room 42 With SLAY RIDE! Photo
Paige Turner to Return to The Green Room 42 With SLAY RIDE!

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of NYC drag darling Paige Turner in her all-new holiday special “Slay Ride!” for two shows on Friday, December 8 and Thursday, December 21, both at 7:00 PM.

4
Chelsea Table + Stage to Present the Return of Electroacoustic Duo ARKAI in December Photo
Chelsea Table + Stage to Present the Return of Electroacoustic Duo ARKAI in December

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of the award-winning electroacoustic duo ARKAI on Sunday, December 3 at 7:00 PM.

From This Author - Analisa Bell

ANALISA BELL was born and raised in Perth, the most isolated city in Australia. After high school, she auditioned and gained entry to the prestigious Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts wher... Analisa Bell">(read more about this author)

Review: LYNDA RODOLITZ MAKES ART Indeed at Don't Tell MamaReview: LYNDA RODOLITZ MAKES ART Indeed at Don't Tell Mama
Review: Justin Dylan Nastro Brings His Own Brand of Magic to Don't Tell Mama with THE MAGIC OF MEReview: Justin Dylan Nastro Brings His Own Brand of Magic to Don't Tell Mama with THE MAGIC OF ME
Review: Justin Vivian Bond Excites Audience in SEX WITH STRANGERS at Joe's PubReview: Justin Vivian Bond Excites Audience in SEX WITH STRANGERS at Joe's Pub
Review: Melissa Errico dazzles in BROADWAY BABY - FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 BelowReview: Melissa Errico dazzles in BROADWAY BABY - FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below

Videos

Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You