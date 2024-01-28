Review: JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY Hits All the Right Notes at 54 Below

The evening truly was a “Lullaby of Old Broadway” at Jerry Orbach’S BROADWAY, at 54 Below on January 25, 2024. Attired in black slacks and jewel-toned dress shirts, the cast consisted of a trio of renowned Broadway talent themselves - William Michals, Jay Aubrey Jones and Patrick Michael Wickham. These three talented singers led theatergoers on a toe tapping journey through the sensational musical career of the man who became one of Broadway’s legendary performers, the one and only Jerry Orbach.

Creator and Director Michael Portantiere and Musical Director Matthew Martin Ward wove the fantastic story of Orbach’s life on the musical stage through the decades for all to hear and see. Beginning with The Threepenny Opera and continuing through The Fantasticks, Carnival!, Promises, Promises, Chicago to 42nd Street, Jerry Orbach’S BROADWAY didn’t disappoint the jammed to capacity audience, consisting of many loyal fans of musical theater.

Standout performances included a rousing rendition of “Luck Be A Lady” from Guys and Dolls with William Michals, Jay Aubrey Jones, and Patrick Michael Wickham, an emotionally charged version of “Promises, Promises” by Patrick Michael Wickham from the same named show with music by the famed song master Burt Bacharach, and last but hardly least, the belting baritone vocals of William Michals, who re-emerged clad in a sequined black dinner jacket while pulling out all the stops as he put on the glitz and glamor for the ol’ ‘“Razzle Dazzle” from Chicago.

Interspersed throughout the evening’s musical showcases, video and written remembrances from Orbach’s esteemed acting colleagues and friends Brenda Vaccaro and Anna Maria Alberghetti were presented. A very special tribute came in a live appearance of the Broadway veteran Lee Roy Reams on the 54 Below stage for his performance of “42nd Street” Stories and Songs. This reviewer was thrilled to hear and see one of the original 42nd Street cast members recreating its music live as well as giving insights into the backstage goings on of the famed 1980 Broadway musical hit.

Additionally, Orbach’s two sons, Tony and Chris made an appearance onstage giving the patrons a unique opportunity to hear Orbach family anecdotes and personal Broadway show stories from their famed father.

As a final tribute and the pièce de résistance of the night was when the main cast along with Lee Roy Reams, Tony Orbach and Chris Orbach all vocally accompanied a video of Jerry himself singing the song so closely tied to his memory, “Try To Remember” from The Fantasticks. Not a dry eye was left in the packed house that night.

What an amazing night it was for everyone’s Broadway memories at Jerry Orbach’S BROADWAY. As the old saying goes, there truly is “no business like show business.”

Jerry Orbach’S BROADWAY was created and directed by Michael Portantiere with musical direction by Matthew Martin Ward. The show featured Jay Aubrey Jones, Chris Orbach, Tony Orbach, William Michals, Lee Roy Reams and Patrick Michael Wickham.

