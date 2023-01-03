Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: AIROTIC SOIREE at HK Hall Puts Athletes and Artists In Sexy Sequins On Delectable Display

A burlesque act in the air makes for a memorable night out on the town.

Jan. 03, 2023  

One of the great things about New York City is all the different and exciting varieties of nightlife and entertainment that are available to people. There is Broadway, off-Broadway, concerts, cabaret, and every kind of nightclub experience a person could find, right down to magic shows, storytelling, and live podcasts. Well, there's a new type of show in town and it is a fantastic ride of a night out, and it is called AirOtic Soirée.

During the holiday madness, I had a chance to saunter over to HK HALL, the venue where AirOtic Soirée has been playing for a couple of months, and what was there has the feel of a dance club turned catering hall. The large space is wide open with table seating throughout because drinks and dining are available, based on the ticket purchased, and an Review: AIROTIC SOIREE at HK Hall Puts Athletes and Artists In Sexy Sequins On Delectable Display upper level where guests can stand at a balcony that looks down on the lower level and the stage... except that the stage isn't just below - the stage is in the air. So no matter where a person situates themself for the show, the view and experience are going to be wonderful. There is a talented (and diligent) staff that sees to the patrons' drink and food orders and all of the front-of-house needs - it is a nicely arranged and executed evening out, from the viewpoint of service provided. This writer (and former caterer) has no complaints or issues with any of the service points of the evening - the HK Hall team is to be commended on a tightly run operation and enjoyable experience. Indeed, all of the crowd seemed to be having a great time, pre-show, as friends did selfies with each other and one of the actors, roaming the room on stilts, in a sexy Unicorn costume (brilliantly designed and constructed). There were cocktails imbibed, conversation enjoyed, laughter, and merriment as all of the patrons gave off full-on club vibes reminiscent of the days of The Roxy. You could feel the excitement in the air, especially when another of the actors took to the stage for a little pre-show action by way of a swanky, barely-there costume and a swing that flew high out over the heads of the audience.

Drinks drunk, dinner served, and lights dimmed, the show was ready to begin.

AirOtic Soirée is not a new idea. There are other aerial acts with a circus vibe and a burlesque slant, and that's fine. An idea doesn't have to be new to be good, and AirOtic Soirée is good. It's better than good, it's great. With four actors (two men, two women) playing all the parts, this is an evening of exciting majesty on display. These people are aerialists, athletes, and artists, playing out sensational dance numbers on the stage and in the air. Some of the choreography is openly erotic, and sometimes the eroticism is simply restricted to the scant of the 'stumes. Yes, there is a lot of skin, yes, there is a lot of muscle and sinew, and yes, that makes for eroticism. But it doesn't need to. There is beauty to the

body and having bodies like these be so exposed can remain beautiful without becoming lascivious, it can be artistic without it becoming sensational, and that is what the Airotic team has achieved. Whether dressed in the impressive and opulent costumes or dripping in paint, each of the acts has vision and artistry about it. There are sensual numbers played out as the dancers hang from silks or by their own hair, there are feats of athleticism as gymnasts produce poses one might easily find at an Olympic competition. There are props like wild and weird body sleeves that barely cover the nudity showing through the backlight, a wading pool overflowing with iridescent paint captured on the skin by black light, and there is a stunning finale featuring a real-life couple frolicking in a full tub of water together. As, one by one, each number is performed for an audience full of gasping patrons, the stakes are raised, the tricks are bested, and the entertainment is elevated. The combination of burlesque and sporting event, dance and storytelling, sensuality and sexuality is a winning one that makes AirOtic Soirée one of the most exciting and enjoyable shows in town right now, and it's happening in a setting that is, actually, quite remarkably intimate, in spite of the vastness of the venue. There isn't a bad vantage point in the house from which to enjoy the show, and a highly personal curtain speech after the performance we saw (followed by photo ops with the performers) makes for a real connection between the audience and the actors.

In a city where entertainment options abound, where one can find music, dance, comedy, magic, storytelling, and many other interesting and festive nights out, AirOtic Soirée is a welcome addition to the landscape of nightlife. It gets a hearty thumbs up from this nightclub goer who suggests that New Yorkers and tourists, alike, take advantage of the opportunity, because AirOtic Soirée is extending its run into February, so grab the besties, the galpals, the boyz, or the person with whom you, most, want to witness a sultry seductive night of gender-fluid sensuality, grab a seat and a cocktail and enjoy the artistry of AirOtic Soirée. It'll be a night to remember.

The cast list for the night that we attended was provided as:

Stephane Haffner

Kyle Kier

Snö

Erin Blaire

For information and reservations visit the AirOtic Soirée website HERE.

Photos in the body of this review were shot by me on my cellphone (I couldn't resist) but these are pro-shot images provided by the AirOtic press team:

