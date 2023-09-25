Rene Pfister's NYC Debut WHAT I LEARNED FROM MY EX-BOYFRIENDS… IF ANYTHING! To Play Don't Tell Mama

Singer-songwriter-playwright Rene Pfister will land at DTM October 8th.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Natalie Douglas Partners With Club44 Records Photo 1 Natalie Douglas And Club44 Join Forces
Camille Diamond Will Make Solo Show Debut At Don't Tell Mama With OVER THE MOON….ON PLUT Photo 2 Camille Diamond To Play Don't Tell Mama
Review: Viral Social Media STARR Sings Her Music Live At Dizzy's Club Introducing Her New Photo 3 Dara Starr Tucker Presents Laid-Back Slow Burn Of Jazz
10 Videos Full Of Frippery For THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR At Birdland Theater Photo 4 10 Frivolous Bryce Edwards Videos

Rene Pfister's NYC Debut WHAT I LEARNED FROM MY EX-BOYFRIENDS… IF ANYTHING! To Play Don't Tell Mama

Rene Pfister's NYC Debut WHAT I LEARNED FROM MY EX-BOYFRIENDS… IF ANYTHING! To Play Don't Tell Mama

Don’t Tell Mama presents Rene Pfister in “What I Learned From All My Ex-Boyfriends…If Anything” on October 8 at 3:00 p.m., October 30 at 7 p.m., and December 9 at 7 p.m. This cabaret is composed, written, and revealed by Composer/Pianist/Singer Rene Pfister. John Amadeo wrote of his Boston cabaret debut: "As a songwriter, Pfister is tops...a terrific singer displaying both comedic and dramatic Lyrics laid over tuneful melodies." For more information on Rene, please visit www.renepfistermusic.com.
 
Show Details 
October 8, at 3:00 p.m., October 30 at 7 p.m., and December 9 at 7 p.m. at Don’t Tell Mama, 343 W. 46th St.   NYC Reservations: www.donttellmamanyc.com, or call (212) 757-0788. Seating 45 minutes before showtime. $20 Cover ($15 MAC), $20 Minimum (must include two drinks). Food Menu Available. Cash only

More about Rene Pfister 
Rene Pfister is the Artistic Director of the Berklee Theater Arts Collaborative (BTAC) at Berklee College Music. It is a program dedicated to the creation of new musicals by students. As a solo artist and teacher, he has worked throughout the United States, India, Argentina, Africa, and China, sharing his unique brand of music and theater. This summer, he debuted his original musical adaptation of Alice in Wonderland at the Poly Theater in Beijing, China.   Rene is the Co-Founder and Director of Make Your Life a Musical! - a global event company that creates personalized musicals about individuals, groups, and companies.  See www.makeyourlifeamusical.com to Make Your Life a Musical!

The show is directed by Jeff Harnar, a multiple MAC, Bistro, and Broadway World Cabaret-winning Director. He was the recipient of The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award, the 2022 Mabel Mercer Award, and was the 2022 Chicago Cabaret Professionals National Honoree. He has directed solo shows for Tovah Feldshuh and Rita Gardner, Broadway World, MAC, and Bistro Award-winning shows for Celia Berk, Josephine Sanges, Dawn Derow, Margo Brown, and Therese Lee. Jeff is also a multiple award-winning vocalist and recording artist. Please visit www.jeffharnar.com

More About Don’t Tell Mama
Established in 1982, Don’t Tell Mama is celebrating over 30 years as a world-famous entertainment destination.  Located on Restaurant Row in the heart of New York’s theater district, Don’t Tell Mama is a one-of-a-kind veritable nightlife mall with four individual spaces: a piano bar, a restaurant, and two separate cabaret showrooms; a cineplex of Cabaret.
 
Located at 343 West 46th Street, Don’t Tell Mama features a variety of shows nightly.  https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
A HOTSY TOTSY BURLESQUE TRIBUTE TO STRANGER THINGS to Play The Slipper Room Next Month Photo
A HOTSY TOTSY BURLESQUE TRIBUTE TO STRANGER THINGS to Play The Slipper Room Next Month

A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque pays tribute to Stranger Things in a fantastically strange night of burlesque. Get event and ticket information here!

2
Drag Chanteuse Castratas MUSE VOL. III to Play Red Eye Next Month Photo
Drag Chanteuse Castrata's MUSE VOL. III to Play Red Eye Next Month

Castrata returns to Red Eye NY with her cabaret show MUSE Vol. III on October 12th, 2023 at 8:00 PM. Join her and the 8-Piece Band, Orche-strata, for a queer journey through Castrata's life with a new set list of 11 songs.

3
Randy Edelman Residency Rewarding Photo
Randy Edelman Residency Rewarding

Randy Edelman --- singer, songwriter, film composer, entertainer --- looks back at his decades of music, and looks forward, too.

4
RUSSELL BRAUER SINGS FOR ONE HOUR (AND 15 MINUTES) to Return to the Pangea in October and Photo
RUSSELL BRAUER SINGS FOR ONE HOUR (AND 15 MINUTES) to Return to the Pangea in October and November

Russell Brauer will return to Pangea for an encore performance of his show 'Russell Brauer Sings For One Hour (and 15 Minutes).' Get event information here!

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... Stephen Mosher">(read more about this author)

Review: Amanda McBroom SUCH GOOD FRIENDS At Birdland Such Good StorytellingReview: Amanda McBroom SUCH GOOD FRIENDS At Birdland Such Good Storytelling
10 Videos To Count The Hours 'Til Alexandra Silber Brings THE HOUR OF PEARL To The Green Room 4210 Videos To Count The Hours 'Til Alexandra Silber Brings THE HOUR OF PEARL To The Green Room 42
Review: CHEYENNE JACKSON Makes Welcome Return To NYC In Stunning 54 Below DebutReview: CHEYENNE JACKSON Makes Welcome Return To NYC In Stunning 54 Below Debut
Journalist Positions Open on BroadwayWorld Cabaret TeamJournalist Positions Open on BroadwayWorld Cabaret Team

Videos

First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below Video
First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You