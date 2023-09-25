Rene Pfister's NYC Debut WHAT I LEARNED FROM MY EX-BOYFRIENDS… IF ANYTHING! To Play Don't Tell Mama

Don’t Tell Mama presents Rene Pfister in “What I Learned From All My Ex-Boyfriends…If Anything” on October 8 at 3:00 p.m., October 30 at 7 p.m., and December 9 at 7 p.m. This cabaret is composed, written, and revealed by Composer/Pianist/Singer Rene Pfister. John Amadeo wrote of his Boston cabaret debut: "As a songwriter, Pfister is tops...a terrific singer displaying both comedic and dramatic Lyrics laid over tuneful melodies." For more information on Rene, please visit www.renepfistermusic.com.



Show Details

October 8, at 3:00 p.m., October 30 at 7 p.m., and December 9 at 7 p.m. at Don’t Tell Mama, 343 W. 46th St. NYC Reservations: www.donttellmamanyc.com, or call (212) 757-0788. Seating 45 minutes before showtime. $20 Cover ($15 MAC), $20 Minimum (must include two drinks). Food Menu Available. Cash only

More about Rene Pfister

Rene Pfister is the Artistic Director of the Berklee Theater Arts Collaborative (BTAC) at Berklee College Music. It is a program dedicated to the creation of new musicals by students. As a solo artist and teacher, he has worked throughout the United States, India, Argentina, Africa, and China, sharing his unique brand of music and theater. This summer, he debuted his original musical adaptation of Alice in Wonderland at the Poly Theater in Beijing, China. Rene is the Co-Founder and Director of Make Your Life a Musical! - a global event company that creates personalized musicals about individuals, groups, and companies. See www.makeyourlifeamusical.com to Make Your Life a Musical!

The show is directed by Jeff Harnar, a multiple MAC, Bistro, and Broadway World Cabaret-winning Director. He was the recipient of The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award, the 2022 Mabel Mercer Award, and was the 2022 Chicago Cabaret Professionals National Honoree. He has directed solo shows for Tovah Feldshuh and Rita Gardner, Broadway World, MAC, and Bistro Award-winning shows for Celia Berk, Josephine Sanges, Dawn Derow, Margo Brown, and Therese Lee. Jeff is also a multiple award-winning vocalist and recording artist. Please visit www.jeffharnar.com

More About Don’t Tell Mama

Established in 1982, Don’t Tell Mama is celebrating over 30 years as a world-famous entertainment destination. Located on Restaurant Row in the heart of New York’s theater district, Don’t Tell Mama is a one-of-a-kind veritable nightlife mall with four individual spaces: a piano bar, a restaurant, and two separate cabaret showrooms; a cineplex of Cabaret.



Located at 343 West 46th Street, Don’t Tell Mama features a variety of shows nightly. https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/