Renée Marino Makes Her NYC Solo Show Debut With 'I Am Me, Because Of Three'

Broadway's Renée Marino brings her solo show, "I Am Me, Because of Three" to NYC on September 29th at 9:30 pm at The Green Room 42.

Marino can be seen as Mary Delgado-the wife of Frankie Valli, in the film "Jersey Boys" directed by Clint Eastwood and was featured in People.com -"Ones to Watch", Variety and in The Huffington Post which stated: "The Broadway star -- who is basically Tina Fey's celebrity doppelganger -- is a scene-stealer, spouting swears and put-downs with aplomb. 'Jersey Boys' pops whenever she's onscreen."

Most recently, Renée was in the original Broadway cast of "Pretty Woman" where she was also the Dance Captain and Assistant to the Choreographer. Her other Broadway credits include "West Side Story", "Jersey Boys", "Chaplin" and "Wonderland". While living in LA, Renée played Regina on Fox's television show "Weird Loners" and performed as Roberta in John Patrick Shanley's play, "Danny and the Deep Blue Sea." She also took part in the musical theatre scene playing Lola in "Damn Yankees" at Cabrillo Music Theatre and Carmen Miranda in the world premiere of "I Only Have Eyes for You" directed by Kay Cole. Renée is a proud graduate of Wagner College and was honored by her alma mater with the "Alumni Key" award in 2014. She is also the creator of the workout series called "Pretty Strong Women" which can be found on her Instagram page @reneemarinoofficial as well as Youtube.com.

For tickets to "I Am Me, Because of Three" you can go to: www.TheGreenRoom42.com or call: (646) 707-2990.





