Rainbow Sun Productions Presents KILLER KABARET at Feinstein's/54 Below!

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Rainbow Sun Productions in Killer Kabaret: Villains and Horror Characters on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019. One. Two. They're coming for you! There's nowhere to hide!

Enter the horrific graveyard at Feinstein's/54 Below... IF YOU DARE! Your favorite villains and horror characters are coming to the stage as never before! From Camp Crystal Lake to Elm Street and beyond the grave, you never know who (or what) might show up to perform at this open mic night! Like you, these characters have a wide taste in music, from Broadway to Disney to Rock and more! If you are a fan of horror and musical comedy, you won't want to miss the WORLD PREMIERE performance of Killer Kabaret, presented by Rainbow Sun Productions.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Actors Reaching Out, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that uses theater to promote literacy and community outreach.

Rainbow Sun Productions' Killer Kabaret: Villains and Horror Characters plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT RAINBOW SUN PRODUCTIONS

Rainbow Sun Productions is an entertainment company where all stories shine bright. The company develops and produces a variety of web content, series, films, and live theatrical events. Web content includes Converse-ations, Twinventures, Wanna Play?. Confusion & Delay, and Face Your Fears. Theatrical events include Killer Kabaret, and An Avengers Line. Further shows, concerts, and cabarets are currently in development for venues across the country.

MORE ABOUT ACTORS REACHING OUT

Actors Reaching Out is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization promoting literacy and community outreach through the theatrical arts. The members of this unique internationally acclaimed organization use their talents to encourage reading for people of all ages and to promote volunteerism for both local and national communities. www.ActorsReachingOut.org

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





