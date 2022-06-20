RITA HAYWORTH THE HEAT IS ON! Comes to Don't Tell Mama

Lnown as "The Love Goddess" in the noir classic, Gilda, performing the iconic tease, "Put The Blame On Mame." The hottest sex symbol of the '40''s courted by the world's most powerful men, Orson Welles, Aly Khan, Howard Hughes and co-stars Frank Sinatra, Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly.

20 hit songs from her life, Long Ago & Far Away, Bewitched, Zip from iconic films, Pal Joey, Cover Girl, You Were Never Lovelier performed by Quinn Lemley, who has an uncanny resemblance to Hayworth. Backed by a quartet under the music direction of Tom Wilson. Costumes by Wendall Goings, Carter Inskeep has updated the script emphasizing Hayworth's journey from "Goddess to Bombshell" incorporating women's empowerment, "Me Too Movement" and the incredible rise to fame.

Quinn Lemley stars in the hit shows, Burlesque to Broadway & Rita Hayworth The Heat Is On! The New York Times defines her performances as "Dazzling". She has been seen on Good Morning America, a finalist on ABC's Shark Tank and host of the TV show Secrets of The Stage.

FINAL PERFORMANCE is on Thursday June 23 at 7 pm.

Don't Tell Mama

343 W 46TH St, NYC 10036

Cover Charge $25 (2 drink minimum) Cash Only THIS THURSDAY JUNE 23

Doors: 6:15 pm // Showtime 7 pm

Reservations: www.donttellmamanyc.com