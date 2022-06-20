Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RITA HAYWORTH THE HEAT IS ON! Comes to Don't Tell Mama

The final performance is on Thursday June 23 at 7 pm.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 20, 2022  

RITA HAYWORTH THE HEAT IS ON! Comes to Don't Tell Mama

Lnown as "The Love Goddess" in the noir classic, Gilda, performing the iconic tease, "Put The Blame On Mame." The hottest sex symbol of the '40''s courted by the world's most powerful men, Orson Welles, Aly Khan, Howard Hughes and co-stars Frank Sinatra, Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly.

20 hit songs from her life, Long Ago & Far Away, Bewitched, Zip from iconic films, Pal Joey, Cover Girl, You Were Never Lovelier performed by Quinn Lemley, who has an uncanny resemblance to Hayworth. Backed by a quartet under the music direction of Tom Wilson. Costumes by Wendall Goings, Carter Inskeep has updated the script emphasizing Hayworth's journey from "Goddess to Bombshell" incorporating women's empowerment, "Me Too Movement" and the incredible rise to fame.

Quinn Lemley stars in the hit shows, Burlesque to Broadway & Rita Hayworth The Heat Is On! The New York Times defines her performances as "Dazzling". She has been seen on Good Morning America, a finalist on ABC's Shark Tank and host of the TV show Secrets of The Stage.

FINAL PERFORMANCE is on Thursday June 23 at 7 pm.

Don't Tell Mama
343 W 46TH St, NYC 10036
Cover Charge $25 (2 drink minimum) Cash Only THIS THURSDAY JUNE 23
Doors: 6:15 pm // Showtime 7 pm

Reservations: www.donttellmamanyc.com



Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Track Debut: Margo Seibert Sings 'I Give Away Children' From UNKNOWN SOLDIER
  • VIDEO: Jeremy Jordan and the Cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Perform 'Little Shop of Horrors' and 'Skid Row' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
  • VIDEO: Watch the Full 100 YEARS | 100 WOMEN PROJECT as Part of Lincoln Center's Restart Stages
  • VIDEO: Susan Kelechi Watson Talks MERRY WIVES at Shakespeare in the Park!