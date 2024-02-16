Q. Smith, Eric Jordan Young, Sally Shaw, & Dexter Conlin Star In SOMETHING TO SING ABOUT - THE MUSIC OF MICHAEL VALENTI At 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Q. Smith, Eric Jordan Young, Sally Shaw, and Dexter Conlin in Something to Sing About: The Music of Michael Valenti on Thursday, February 29th at 7pm.

This evening will celebrate the music of Broadway composer, Michael Valenti. Championed and mentored by Frank Loesser and Jerry Herman, Valenti's rich catalog of heartfelt and swoon worthy melodies will make you fall in love with classic musical theater all over again. Where better to do so than Broadway's Supper Club? It will be a night of romance, drama, and comedy that you don't want to miss - curated and fine-tuned by the composer himself. With special arrangements from Blood Red Roses, Honky Tonk Nights, Oh, Brother!, Lovesong, and more! The night will be led by a five-star, four-person cast of both new and known faces alongside a band of some of Broadway's finest musicians. Join us and you are sure to leave with a song in your heart!

Q. Smith, Eric Jordan Young, Sally Shaw, and Dexter Conlin in Something to Sing About: The Music of Michael Valenti plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday February 29th at 7pm. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees.) Premiums are $100.50 includes $10.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Q. Smith (Singer)

Q. Smith played Hannah and others in the Tony Award winning musical (for Best Director) Come From Away. She has toured with the North American Broadway show A Night With Janis Joplin, playing the roles of Aretha Franklin and Nina Simone. Before Come From Away, Q. closed the Broadway production of Mary Poppins. She was the first African American to have a leading role in the history of Mary Poppins. Also on Broadway, Q. was in the 1st revival of Les Miserables and Off-Broadway she performed the role of Mabel Washington and recorded the soundtrack for Fame: On 42nd Street. Other noted credits include Abyssinia: A Gospel Celebration with Wynton Marsalis at the Lincoln Center, Showboat in concert at the renowned Carnegie Hall, guest soloist for Hillary Clinton's Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards at the Kennedy Center, and guest soloist at Barack Obama's inaugural ceremonies. She has shared the stage with Gladys Knight, Rita Coolidge, and Gary U.S. Bonds in Smokey Joe's Café, as well as Ledesi and Loretta Devine, and has traveled the world with various productions including Central America, Germany, and the entire USA. One of her favorite places to perform is in Sonoma, California at the Transcendence Theatre Company (where she recorded the song Live). Not only is she an entertainer, but a passionate educator. She has been developing a curriculum entitled Rehabilitative and Restorative Art Conditioning which helps children with behavioral problems and learning disabilities retain their curriculum through the arts. Her goals are to build a performing arts school integrated with the juvenile system, open a bed and breakfast in Hawaii, travel the world, continue her concert work and voice-over career, and publish her book Queens of the Theatre.

Eric Jordan Young (Singer)

Eric Jordan Young is an accomplished Producer, Director, Choreographer, Entertainer, Playwright, and Songwriter with TV, Broadway (RAGTIME ‘98/'09, CHICAGO, SEUSSICAL, LOOK OF LOVE), Off-Broadway, Regional (NYSF, Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Alliance Theater), National Tour (CHICAGO, RAGTIME, DREAMGIRLS), and Commercial credits. Las Vegas performances include COCKTAIL CABARET (Caesars Palace), ROCK OF AGES (Venetian/Rio), SHAKIN' – Vegas Remixed with a Twist (Planet Hollywood), CHICAGO (Mandalay Bay), STARLIGHT EXPRESS (Las Vegas Hilton) and VEGAS! THE SHOW. Eric has performed with several Symphonies throughout the country including the Atlanta Symphony, Buffalo Philharmonic, Phoenix Symphony Orchestra, and the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. His solo album ONCE IN A LIFETIME, was produced by his company EnJoY! Productions and his one-man musical SAMMY & ME is the winner of the ArtVoice and Salt Awards. Mr. Young served as the Resident Director of BAZ (Venetian/Palazzo) and loves working as a Creative Director for original projects including RENEGADES at Caesars Palace and DRAG SUPPER CLUB. Eric is the Associate Director for the Norwegian Cruise Line production of FOOTLOOSE and the immersive production of ROCK OF AGES in Hollywood, CA. Latest work as a creative includes the Kennedy Center production of GUYS & DOLLS and several new works including the new musicals VANISHING GIRL and THE LAST SHOW. Latest performing credits include JOSEPH and the AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, BEAUTY & the BEAST (The Muny), and SAMMY & ME (Bay St. Theatre). Eric is currently an Assistant Professor of Theater at Long Island University in Brookville, NY.

Sally Shaw (Singer, Producer)

Sally Shaw, a Brooklyn-based interdisciplinary artist, is honored to be making her 54 Below producing and performing debut with a project that means so much to her. Winning Playbill's 2021 Search for a Star Competition kick-started her performing career before graduating with a BFA in Musical Theater from Ithaca College in 2022. She has since performed in 2 self-written and produced solo shows at Greenroom 42, receiving accolades from BroadwayWorld alongside music director Jeff Theiss. NYC credits: Sasha Velour's Nightgowns: The Musical (Stagehand) at the Connelly Theatre, reading of The Humans at Sea Dog Theater (Brigid). Regional credits: The Wizard of Oz (Dorothy) at Cortland Rep, The Snow Queen (Greta – nominated for a 2019 S.A.L.T. award) at the Cherry Arts, and What Haunts You (Girl) with Clockmaker Arts at the Kitchen Theatre. When she's not onstage you can catch her creatively assisting Brooklyn's grooviest band, Sammy Rae & the Friends and company managing Sea Dog Theater as they prepare to open a limited run of “Tuesdays with Morrie” starring Tony Award winner Len Cariou this March. Proudly represented by CLA Partners. @sal.shaw

Dexter Conlin (Singer)

Dexter Conlin is a NY based up-and-coming actor/singer who is absolutely stoked to be making his NYC debut! Originally from Fargo, North Dakota, he is currently a senior BFA Musical Theatre student at Ithaca College, with sights set on the big city this fall. His previous credits include Into the Woods (Jack) at The REV Theatre Company, and Godspell (Jesus) at Festival 56. When he's not on stage, you'll find him taking photos or tapping up a storm. Getting to know Michael and his music has been such a gift – all the love to this team for their heartfelt work, and to my friends and family for their steadfast support! IG: @dex.conlin

Mark Falconer (Director)

Mark Falconer is a theatre artist living and working in NYC. He is thrilled to be working with Michael Valenti again! Mark's directorial credits include Ad and Ned (NYC Premiere), Allegro (APAC – associate director), Czestochowa Musical Chairs (NYC premiere), Ravel (NYC premiere), See What I Wanna See, Birds of Paradise, and The Cradle Will Rock. He has also produced and directed concerts of Oh, Brother!, Doonesbury, and Lovesong at 54 Below, also all featuring Will Buck as Music Director. He is the Managing Director of Royal Family Productions.

Michael Valenti (Composer, Music Consultant)

Michael Valenti is a prolific New York City composer, arranger, conductor, and much more. He composed, arranged, and conducted the music for the Emmy Award-winning television series “A Walk Through the 20th Century.” For CBS radio he shared the Peabody Award for “Newsmark.” In 1995 Mr. Valenti composed “Processional for a Pontiff,” a large orchestral work which was written for the entrance of Pope John Paul II into Central Park, New York, on the occasion of his celebration of the Eucharist. In its permanent repertory The Goldman Memorial Band at Lincoln Center has performed Mr. Valenti's “March Pasha,” “Carolina Seasons,” “Oriental Magic,” “The Gugue Fugue,” “The Grand Waltz from Lola Montez,” and the concert band version of “Processional for a Pontiff.” In August of 1987 he was given a retrospective at Lincoln Center under the direction of Maestro Ainslee Cox. The Goldman Memorial Band performed all of his published concert band music and premiered his “Big Apple March.” Michael Valenti has the distinction of being given more world premieres by The Goldman Memorial Band than any other composer in the band's long and celebrated history. In 2002 Michael Valenti composed the music for the twenty-fifth anniversary production of “The Big Apple Circus” and has subsequently each year composed for that organization. His Broadway credits include OH BROTHER!, CLOTHES FOR A SUMMER HOTEL (Tennessee Williams' last play which starred Geraldine Page), HONKY TONK NIGHTS, BLACKSTONE!, and BLOOD RED ROSES