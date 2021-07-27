Priya Darshini to Perform Concert at City Winery This Friday

Priya Darshini whose debut album 'Periphery', nominated for a GRAMMY in the Best New Age Music Category, was released in May 2020 during the lockdown in New York City.



Priya Darshini will now perform in concert music from Periphery live for the first time since its release, at a special album release concert at City Winery (The Loft) on July 30th, 7pm. Address is 25 11th Avenue at 15th St. (Hudson River Park)

Ticket Link: https://citywinery.com/newyork/





The show will feature the original members on the album - virtuosic cellist and scholar Dave Eggar (New York and Sydney Philharmonic Orchestra, Beyonce, Amy Winehouse, Paul Simon...), virtuosic hammered dulcimer player Max ZT ( House of Waters, Snarky Puppy, Victor Wooten), jazz bassist Moto Fukushima (Dave Weckl, Mike Stern) and global musical alchemist Sunny Jain (Red baraat, Norah Jones, Peter Gabriel)



Priya Darshini will also be joined by special guests - award-winning music journalist and author Joan Morgan (She Begat This: 20 Years of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, When Chickenheads Come Home to Roost) and Indian pop singer Abhilasha Sinha.

Priya Darshini received wide acclaim for her album and was featured in several prestigious publications including Rolling Stone and Vogue India. Asia Tatler called her one of six "Asian women around the world changing the face of Music smashing stereotypes and breaking rules, propelling the music industry into a future that embraces diversity, self- expression, and authenticity." and Variety Magazine featured her as " 10 Grammy nominated women you should know".

The album 'Periphery' (recorded Live in an abandoned church in Brooklyn on one microphone) is elegant, tranquil, intricately layered, and virtuosic. It is a fresh and unique exploration of style and genre, that seamlessly blends elements of traditional Indian music and improvisation, with jazz, west-African elements, American folk and pop music. The Live album is a deeply transportive experience that pulls from the vulnerability and power of the present moment, and yet feels like it exists somewhere between the past and the future- resulting in an alluring, powerful and timeless piece of art.