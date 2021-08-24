Preston Max Allen To Debut Music From New Show AMY ADAMS WINS AN OSCAR At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Preston Max Allen: New Music, Same Mayhem this Sept 21st at 9:45pm. Joined by music director Patrick Sulken, book writer Edward Precht, and an award-worthy cast, Preston is thrilled to debut all-new music from his latest project Amy Adams Wins An Oscar, a harrowing fantasia of love, loss, and the lengths a certain redhead will go to sabotage Isla Fisher's career. With a sound somewhere between Hello, Dolly! and Heathers, this skewed love letter to Hollywood pulls dozens of familiar faces - from Amy to Meryl to Saoirse to Glenn - into the Academy Awards race of a lifetime, where the stakes are high and no one is safe (except, of course, the audience, thanks to the incredible COVID-19 safety precautions taken by Feinstein's/54 Below!). The full musical will be released as an all-audio drama later this year. The concert is produced by Maxwell Haddad, Amber Coates, and Darth Gaydar Productions.

For a sneak peak of Amy Adams Wins An Oscar, check out the new music video for "The Katy Perry Song," featuring Lauren Nicole Chapman, who will also be appearing in concert. More casting updates to be announced shortly.

Preston Max Allen: New Music, Same Mayhem plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sept. 21st. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Preston Max Allen

Preston Max Allen is a writer, composer, and dedicated cat dad who conceived and wrote book, music, and lyrics for We Are The Tigers (album now streaming), Agent 355 (co-book/dramaturgy by Jessica Kahkoska), and Carrie 2: The Rage (An Unauthorized Parody Musical) (Jeff Nominee, Best New Musical). Additional musical projects with book writer Edward Precht include A Very Netfl*x Christmas Musical: Now Streaming Live! and Amy Adams Wins An Oscar. Preston created and co-produced the 2021 concert event A Place for Us: Celebrating Trans and Nonbinary Artists in Musical Theatre. He is an LA Ovation winner for Best Lyrics/Composition (We Are The Tigers), member of the Ars Nova Play Group (2019/2020), and alum of the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop. @prestonmaxallen

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on their safety protocols can be found here.