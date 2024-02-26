Porter Carroll, Jr.'s THE EVOLUTION OF A CABARET Announced At 54 Below

54 BELOW will present Porter Carroll, Jr. in The Evolution of Cabaret (EVOC) on March 29, 2024 at 9:30pm. The Song-stylist, Porter Carroll, Jr., along with his four piece band of A-List musicians, will “just maybe” be re-inventing the wheel in the Cabaret/Jazz Room space.

THE A-LIST BAND IS: Guitarist, Andy Able (Chuck Loeb, Chip Taylor, Vince Gill, Blood Sweat and Tears). Bassist, Dave Livolsi (John Scofield, Bill Evans, Roberta Flack). Pianist, Danny Obadia (Jeff Lorber, Ronnie Spector, Keith Richards, Mick Fleetwood). Drummer, Joel Rosenblatt (Spyro Gyra, Hamilton, Michel Camilo, Blood, Sweat & Tears)

Porter Carroll, Jr.: The Evolution of Cabaret plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 29, 2024 at 930pm. Cover charges are $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees) - $56.50 (includes $6.50 in fees.) Premiums are $95 (includes $10 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT PORTER CARROLL, JR.

Apart from doing his EVOC show, Porter is the percussionist/vocalist for Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Daryl Hall & John Oates. He is also a regular on Daryl Hall's TV smash, Live From Daryl's House. During the 80's and 90's—he became the first staff songwriter signed to CBS/Sony Music Publishing with credits that include writing for: Luther Vandross, The Temptations, Denise Williams, Bob James, Grover Washington, Jr., Taj Mahal, Jane Fonda and others. He has also written Soap Opera composition for, As The World Turns and Guiding Light. You could hear his voice on Pepsi and Cannon commercials and Reading Rainbow. And before these ventures, during his high school years, Porter created the band that would become Atlantic Starr. And he's just getting started!

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.