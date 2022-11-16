Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret Returns With CHARMED at The Green Room 42

Featured throughout the evening were readings and performances by Julia Guez, Cat Fitzpatrick, Justin Elizabeth Sayre, Jes Tom, and more.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's "Variety Salon", returned to The Green Room 42 on November 11th, with "CHARMED"-an evening of poetry, song, and comedy celebrating all things magical, blessed, and bewitched.

See photos below!

Host Thomas March's monologues reminisced on baseball mishaps and other elementary school drama. Featured throughout the evening were readings and performances by Julia Guez, Cat Fitzpatrick, Justin Elizabeth Sayre, Jes Tom, Kat Rodriguez, and Byron St. Cyr. Music Director Drew Wutke was on keys and, as always, on point.

Photos credit: Christine Fischer

Photos: Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret Returns With CHARMED at The Green Room 42

Photos: Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret Returns With CHARMED at The Green Room 42
Poetry/Cabaret

Photos: Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret Returns With CHARMED at The Green Room 42
Thomas March

Photos: Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret Returns With CHARMED at The Green Room 42
Music Director Drew Wutke and host Thomas March

Photos: Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret Returns With CHARMED at The Green Room 42
Byron St. Cyr

Photos: Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret Returns With CHARMED at The Green Room 42
Jes Tom

Photos: Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret Returns With CHARMED at The Green Room 42
Cat Fitzpatrick

Photos: Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret Returns With CHARMED at The Green Room 42
Music Director Drew Wutke and host Thomas March

Photos: Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret Returns With CHARMED at The Green Room 42
Julia Guez

Photos: Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret Returns With CHARMED at The Green Room 42
Justin Elizabeth Sayre

Photos: Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret Returns With CHARMED at The Green Room 42
Kat Rodriguez

Photos: Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret Returns With CHARMED at The Green Room 42
The cast

