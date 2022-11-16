Photos: Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret Returns With CHARMED at The Green Room 42

Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's "Variety Salon", returned to The Green Room 42 on November 11th, with "CHARMED"-an evening of poetry, song, and comedy celebrating all things magical, blessed, and bewitched.
See photos below!
Host Thomas March's monologues reminisced on baseball mishaps and other elementary school drama. Featured throughout the evening were readings and performances by Julia Guez, Cat Fitzpatrick, Justin Elizabeth Sayre, Jes Tom, Kat Rodriguez, and Byron St. Cyr. Music Director Drew Wutke was on keys and, as always, on point.
Photos credit: Christine Fischer
