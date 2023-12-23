Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Honors Marianne Faithfull In SHE'S A RAINBOW at Pangea

Downtown cabaret artiste Tammy Faye Starlite appeared at her usual homebase Pangea last night in her show in which she embodies the iconic Marianne Faithfull. The program, subtitled Marianne Faithfull sings the songs she inspired: a cabaret fantasia revisited (Part II of the CS Blues series) was declared a BENEFIT FOR MARIANNE FAITHFULL All net proceeds go to Marianne Faithfull to assist in her recovery from long Covid.

This show description from the Pangea website:

Marianne Faithfull (manque) sings the songs that were written for and/or about her, ostensibly by other (less erudite) songwriters, but really through the prism of her dreams via uninvited intrusion into her unconscious mind. She will also cover some of her more well-known covers and perhaps she will tolerate a revisitation from a familiar phantom – all in the service of expanding upon the theme of identity, with spare arrangements suitable for the medium of cabaret (which is also Marianne’s sobriquet). Keys change, tunings melt, myths vanish. She might become someone else in the process, who knows. She comes in tears and horses.

Directed by Michael Schiralli

Artwork by Todd Johnson Photo by Marty Plevel

Band members: Richard Feridun, Joe McGinty, Jared Michael Nickerson, and Barry Reynolds

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was in the room last night to give our readers a look at the artistry of Tammy Faye.

Find shows to see on the Pangea website HERE.

Find Tammy Faye Starlite online HERE and HERE.





About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.