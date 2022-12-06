Photos: THE VOICE Runner-Up Billy Gilman Storms The Birdland Stage With A Holiday Show!

Birdland presented country/pop singer Billy Gilman in concert on Monday, December 5. Gilman is best known for being runner-up on NBC's "The Voice."
The audience of fans and friends were entertained with Christmas classics like "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," and "Sleigh Ride," as well as some of Billy's hits including "Warm and Fuzzy," "New Kid in Town," and "One Voice."
Gilman burst onto the national stage in 2000 releasing the hit single "OneVoice." His debut album was certified double platinum in the United States, and he was included in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the youngest singer to ever reach #1 on the Billboard Top Country Album charts. He has sold ten million albums worldwide and garnered awards and nods from The Grammys, the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association, Billboard Magazine, and the American Music Association.
